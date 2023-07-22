‘Captain Marvel’ Movie Will Be Banned For Millions of MCU Fans

Brie Larson’s The Marvels (2023) might turn into a box office disaster, with millions unable to watch the movie.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will tackle the super hero genre from a new perspective. Instead of raising the stakes and sending Captain Marvel to punch her way through everything, the super hero will have one huge weakness in her game plan. Every time she uses her powers, another super hero will take her place. Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) or Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani).

These three super heroes have very similar abilities, and because of that, their powers are interlinked. Forced to team up, the trio will have to stop the Kree from their nefarious plans. This makes sense since Captain Marvel did kind of foil their plans in the first movie.

For most of Phase Four and Phase Five, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel has been away in the cosmos, fighting in a battle distant from Earth. Fans have felt their absence and questioned why Kevin Feige wasn’t keeping Carol Danvers closer to Earth. Secret Invasion reveals that her unexplained absence has consequences, with Skrulls trying to conquer Earth but forgetting that Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury is still humanity’s last chance if the Avengers can’t join the fight.

Now, The Marvels just released a new trailer and it’s clear that the trio will be going to a slew of new locations, but one frame is a straight callback to Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and will be the cause of China banning The Marvels from its theaters:

The Statue of Liberty with Captain America’s shield can be seen in one piece (thankfully) standing proudly on Ellis Island. China forbids other iconic landmarks from countries to be shown in their country, and Marvel didn’t choose to edit out the Statue of Liberty from Tom Holland’s latest adventure because it would’ve ruined the movie.

For The Marvels (2023) it will probably be way easier without Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin ruining everything to edit out the iconic landmark, but Marvel might not budge. So far, they seem fine with their movies that included LGBTQ support being banned and refuse to edit scenes with a few frames of kissing. Perhaps Marvel can live without China’s financial support, but fans will know soon enough if the movie will play there.

The Marvels release November 10, 2023.

Do you think Brie Larson’s next MCU movie will be banned? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!