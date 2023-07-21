Excessive Marvel Characters Linked to the Fall of the MCU

As the writers and actors continue to strike in Hollywood, it’s going to be a long while before fans see any developments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That said, it might actually be a blessing in disguise as renegotiations with the studio’s writing staff could give Marvel time to rethink and reform its cinematic direction.

It’s been said that the MCU needs to cool its heels for a while before introducing the next big Avengers-level threat, and that the bar has truthfully been set too high after the Infinity Saga. However, a recent discussion amongst Marvel’s fans has pointed out another factor facing the decline in the franchise. It could be a simple case of too many cooks in the kitchen.

Marvel Backlog Overcomplicates the MCU

A recent post on r/MarvelStudios made a very astute observation regarding the future of the franchise. The question, “do you think marvel has gotten worse since Endgame?” was asked, and there was a veritable sea of responses. One train of thought suggests it’s not so much the movies’ fault, but rather the excess of characters.

Syndrome in The Incredibles said it best, “And with everyone super, no one will be.” Since Endgame, Marvel has introduced a slew of lesser-known characters into the franchise, and it’s beginning to rub the fanbase the wrong way.

u/Busy-Cardiologist207 writes,