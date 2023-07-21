Marvel Casts Horror Icon as Spider-Man’s Deadliest Villain

When most people think of classic comic book bad guys, images of black capes, elaborate masks, over-the-top personalities, and monologues about taking over the world are the first things that come to mind. However, characters make the narratives leagues more impactful when a villain is genuinely scary.

Characters like Scarecrow, the Violator, Demogoblin, the Ventriloquist, and Scarface are just a few of the comic book world’s creepiest villains, but few are as dangerous or intimidating as Spider-Man’s Venom. While he was most recently portrayed by Tom Hardy, the sinister symbiote has just been recast by a master of horror that will give him a way more significant scare factor.

Marvel Unleashes a Monstrous New Venom

Marvel revealed a massive update and a story trailer for Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man 2 and that Venom would be the central antagonist. As with the comics, this variation of the bloodthirsty alien life form is more than an intimidating force with an appearance and vocal performance to match.

The cherry on top of this symbiote sundae is who Marvel and Insomniac Games have picked to play the infamous character. Although Tom Hardy’s dual portrayal of Eddie Brock and his oozing companion was undoubtedly memorable, he’s lost some of his edge as his monstrous side got goofier with age. It’s time to call in a professional.

Die-hard Marvel fans know Venom isn’t just a villain; he’s a monster. The character has a reputation for ripping victims apart, a massive body count, and an appetite for brains. He’d be depicted as a horror movie character in any other corner of the Spider-Verse, so Marvel chose a horror actor to play him.

Known for his work as Candyman, horror legend Tony Todd has been cast as the voice of Venom for Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man 2. As Peter Parker and Miles Morales get massive upgrades in the upcoming sequel, so does their biggest threat. Although fans have only gotten a small taste of Todd’s performance, his portrayal of Venom can’t be anything but blood-chilling.

