Marvel Casts Horror Icon as Spider-Man’s Deadliest Villain

in Marvel

Posted on by Zach Gass Leave a comment
Tom Hardy as Venom

Credit: Sony Pictures

When most people think of classic comic book bad guys, images of black capes, elaborate masks, over-the-top personalities, and monologues about taking over the world are the first things that come to mind. However, characters make the narratives leagues more impactful when a villain is genuinely scary.

Green Goblin, Agatha Harkness, and Thanos from the MCU Marvel
Credit: Marvel Studios

Characters like Scarecrow, the Violator, Demogoblin, the Ventriloquist, and Scarface are just a few of the comic book world’s creepiest villains, but few are as dangerous or intimidating as Spider-Man’s Venom. While he was most recently portrayed by Tom Hardy, the sinister symbiote has just been recast by a master of horror that will give him a way more significant scare factor.

Marvel Unleashes a Monstrous New Venom

The new villain, Venom
Credit: Insomniac Games

Marvel revealed a massive update and a story trailer for Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man 2 and that Venom would be the central antagonist. As with the comics, this variation of the bloodthirsty alien life form is more than an intimidating force with an appearance and vocal performance to match.

Related: Disney Breaks Its Own Rules, Backtracks With Marvel Change

The cherry on top of this symbiote sundae is who Marvel and Insomniac Games have picked to play the infamous character. Although Tom Hardy’s dual portrayal of Eddie Brock and his oozing companion was undoubtedly memorable, he’s lost some of his edge as his monstrous side got goofier with age. It’s time to call in a professional.

Tony Todd plays Venom
Credit: Inside the Magic

Die-hard Marvel fans know Venom isn’t just a villain; he’s a monster. The character has a reputation for ripping victims apart, a massive body count, and an appetite for brains. He’d be depicted as a horror movie character in any other corner of the Spider-Verse, so Marvel chose a horror actor to play him.

Related: Op-Ed: Avengers Are Finished, Bring in the X-Men

Known for his work as Candyman, horror legend Tony Todd has been cast as the voice of Venom for Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man 2. As Peter Parker and Miles Morales get massive upgrades in the upcoming sequel, so does their biggest threat. Although fans have only gotten a small taste of Todd’s performance, his portrayal of Venom can’t be anything but blood-chilling.

Are you excited to see this version of Venom? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!

 

Tagged:marvelspider-manVenom

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

Be the first to comment!