‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ Gameplay Revealed in PlayStation Showcase

At the May 24 PlayStation Showcase, Marvel and Insomniac Games finally revealed the gameplay trailers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (2023), and it looks even better than the previous games.

Without a doubt, Spider-Man is one of the most recognizable superheroes in the world. Not only has he consistently been recognized as the most popular comic book character, but the films based on the hero are some of the most successful ever. Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland have all created excellent interpretations of Peter Parker, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Spider-Man has also had an impressive run when it comes to video games. The most recent examples are Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018) and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020). Developed by Insomniac Games, both games were massive critical and financial successes.

Naturally, fans have been begging for more web-slinging action on their PS5. Well, those fans can rejoice because new gameplay footage was shown in yesterday’s PlayStation Showcase.

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ Has Peter Parker and Miles Morales Working Together

The new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gameplay trailer shows off many elements from the first two games: reaction-based Spider Sense mechanics, fast and acrobatic combat, and cinematic web-swinging through New York City. However, something big has changed: you can now control both Miles Morales and Peter Parker.

The player regularly swaps back and forth between Parker and Morales throughout the gameplay. Whether this means that you can switch between the heroes at any point is unclear, but the sequence where both Spider-Men are chasing after The Lizard and fending off Kraven the Hunter’s goons at the same time.

Viewers also got to see Peter Parker’s new symbiote powers. While these had mixed results in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 (2007), the powers seem fully realized and terrifying in the game. Instead of hitting enemies with webs, Symbiote Spider-Man shoots black tentacles and slams them into whatever is around them. It’s vastly different from what we’re used to seeing from the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Another big reveal was a deep dive into the main villain, Kraven the Hunter. While the public knows that a movie based on the character will be released later this year, Marvel’s Spider-Man’s short trailer shows what Kraven is all about: hunting superheroes for sport.

Needless to say, fans of the previous games are only getting more excited, and they won’t have to wait that much longer for it! Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will release for the PlayStation 5 in Fall 2023.

