Anthony Mackie Shoots Down Biggest ‘Captain America 4’ Fan Theory

Plenty of speculation and rumors have circulated from set photos and videos from the shoot of Captain America 4, which has just finished filming. One of the biggest fan theories was surrounding a set photo of Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford, which Mackie has shut down completely.

Related: ‘Captain America 4’ Could Introduce the Most Dangerous Hulk

Everyone knows Harrison Ford is now part of the MCU and will take over as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross from the late William Hurt. One of the biggest questions about Ford’s involvement is if Ross will take things into a more comic-centric place by turning into the Red Hulk. In the comics, Ross’s obsession with stopping the Hulk was turning himself into the one thing he hates.

However, Ford was recently asked if his version of Ross will become the Red Hulk. Naturally, Ford responded in the most Ford way possible. When asked about Ross’s transformation, Ford simply asked, “What is a Red Hulk?”

He might have just answered the question like he always answers interview questions. Or he might be trying to trick everyone into thinking he does not know. Or he might just not know cause he hasn’t been told about this fact.

The Red Hulk theory went wild on the internet when a set photo showcased Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford sitting next to each other and talking. Eagle-eye fans noticed that Ford was wearing ripped shorts, indicating that he might have been in costume for when Ross turns into Red Hulk. However, things are not that simple, according to Mackie.

Anthony Mackie Shoots Down Red Hulk Rumors

Anthony Mackie spoke to Comicbook.com about the whole Red Hulk fan theory, and his explanation for the ripped pants is far less interesting, though it is pretty funny. According to Mackie:

“See, Harrison [Ford] and I go way back. A lot of people don’t know this. This is our second time working together. He came down to Atlanta, they lost his luggage, so I gave him a pair of pants, but those are my work pants from working in the yard. Harrison, he’s a curmudgeon, so he goes, ‘Anthony, just give me the damned pants.’ And I was like, ‘Alright.’ So that’s all that was. He just needed some pants.”

We would argue that his explanation does make sense, though it does sound entirely fabricated. Ford’s surly response to Anthony Mackie sounds accurate. His needing pants does sound a little farfetched, and it could be that Mackie was thinking on his feet to provide a story that sounds like it could be true, though it may not necessarily be that.

We would love for Harrison Ford to become the Red Hulk. However, does that sound like the kind of story arc that Marvel will try to accomplish? Possibly not.

Fans have been begging Marvel to explore the possibility of a World War Hulk movie, which Mark Ruffalo has also discussed. Now that Marvel also has the rights to the character, they could theoretically create this beloved fan-favorite Hulk story. The perfect time to bring in Red Hulk would be for a World War Hulk type of story, but Harrison Ford might also not be on board to Hulk out.

Nabbing Ford for Captain America 4 is huge, but the actor being told he has to morph into an angry character that will no longer be him is something we think Marvel might not have convinced him to do.

Related: Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Spotted on ‘Captain America 4’ Set, MCU Return Incoming?

Then again, Anthony Mackie could have offered a response that sounds fake enough that people buy into it. We don’t believe it, and we want to see Red Hulk.

Do you think Anthony Mackie is telling the truth about the ripped pants? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!