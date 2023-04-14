Walt Disney World Considering MAJOR Area Retheme, Report Says

Splash Mountain has been under refurbishment at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom for several months now as it faces a Princess and the Frog (2009) themed redesign. The Disneyland counterpart just announced its final day would be May 31, 2023, as it undergoes the same retheme. The attraction’s location in Disneyland right in the middle of New Orleans Square and Critter Country, and the redesign will essentially blend the two areas.

Currently, New Orleans Square only exists in Disneyland and consists of Pirates of the Caribbean and the Haunted Mansion. However, rumors have begun circulating that Walt Disney World is considering building their own New Orleans Square in Magic Kingdom. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will replace Splash Mountain, which is located in Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland. The retheme leaves Big Thunder Mountain as the only major “frontier” themed attraction, with Tom Sawyer’s Island and Country Bear Jamboree spread out throughout the area.

With the addition of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, fans are speculating that the Park could be considering a major area retheme, redesigning most of Frontierland into Disney World’s own New Orleans Square area. Possible changes include a New Orleans-style restaurant that could possible mimic the announced Tiana’s Palace restaurant coming to Disneyland. The proposed redesign also suggests a villains area and a “desert-themed” land that would include Coco (2017) and Encanto (2021), while keeping Big Thunder Mountain.

If true, this would be the Park’s biggest redesign since New Fantasyland and Storybook Circus opened in 2012. So far, reactions have been fairly positive, with many claiming that Frontierland is out of place and irrelevant with younger Guests, stating that Disneyland’s Frontierland is much more immersive. While Big Thunder Mountain is expected to stay, the area no longer offers much to Guests and Tiana’s attraction will be out of place once it opens.

WHAT THE! Based on information provided to Mickey Views, we believe Disney is debating retheming Frontierland at Walt Disney World into a New Orleans Square-style street, featuring a Tiana Restaurant and a completely reimagined Country Bears attraction! pic.twitter.com/3aRp0KtMhs — Brayden (@SirBrayden) April 14, 2023

Walt Disney always claimed that his goal for his company was to always move forward, stating that the Parks would never be complete as they were continuously reimagined. EPCOT has been under construction for the past few years, adding new pavilions and attractions and several new projects coming in the future. If Frontierland does get a retheme, it would certainly fit with Walt’s goal of always changing.

What do you think about the rumored New Orleans Square redesign? Share your thoughts in the comments below!