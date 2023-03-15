Disney Imagineer On Villains Land Fan Reaction: “We Took Note.”

Every true Disney fan knows that the best songs, moments, and designs are reserved for villains. And if they’ve wanted a land dedicated to the evilest and vilest characters in Disney’s pantheon, fans should Be Prepared.

Disney Villains are right up there with Disney Princesses regarding their most popular characters. They go hand in hand. For every Ariel or Tiana, you need an Ursula or Doctor Facilier.

This popularity has led to tons of merchandise and after-hours events dedicated to the ne’er-do-wells that never cease entertaining us. This has even led to fans wishing for a new Disney Villains Land.

This wouldn’t be too ridiculous. After all, Disney is currently building San Fransokyo from Big Hero 6 (2014) into Disney’s California Adventures and has revealed plans to build Pandora from Avatar (2009). Why couldn’t Jafar, Gaston, and Maleficent have a place to call their own?

The Audience Pops For Disney Villains

Related: Could Disney Potentially Ruin Hockey?

At D23 2022, Parks Chairman Josh D’Amro invited some Imagineers onstage to present concept art of new hypothetical lands for Disney Parks.

Four different lands were shown, representing Coco (2017), Moana (2016), Encanto (2021), and Villains. While the three areas based on singular movies looked great, with plenty of bright colors and details, the audience was much more excited about the dark mountains and towers looming in the distance.

Everyone in the theater was ecstatic about a potential land dedicated to the worst of the worst. And Imagineer Chris Beatty “took note.”

“[The Villains Concept] Got Pretty Good Applause.”

At the recent TRON Light Cycle Run roller coaster opening, Imagineer Chris Beatty was asked by Entertainment Weekly about the potential lands. Beatty revealed that the Imagineers were interested in the potential.

“We’re dreaming every day about what could be next at Walt Disney World. We just wanted to give you a peek at some of the amazing things that could be coming. It’s changing every day. It’s exciting. I think Josh was really trying to get across that spirit of creativity, of what could be next, of innovation, of the possibility of what could be is still alive and well at Disney and Imagineering.”

While he mentioned that none of these plans were concrete, Beatty added, “[The villains concept] got pretty good applause. We took note of how loud the applause was when we announced that.”

Related: Universal’s New’ How to Train Your Dragon’ Land Details Revealed

All of this could be purely hypothetical, but with Beatty’s statement, there is hope that fans of the dark side will one day live in a world where they can visit Cruella DeVille, Maleficent, and Hades. It’ll be a good, bad time.

What would you like to see in a Villains-themed land at Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.