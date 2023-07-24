Disney Backtracks on Splash Mountain Decision, Character Returns

Disney has brought back a divisive character.

Several years ago, The Walt Disney Company officially revealed its decision to close Splash Mountain forever at the Disney Parks. This decision came after decades of controversy surrounding the ride, with many deeming it problematic and even racist.

Disney has closed several fan-favorite rides and attractions at its Parks in the past, but none that were as beloved and recognizable as Splash Mountain.

Walt Disney World’s version of this ride closed in early 2023, with Disneyland’a following later in the year. One final version of the ride remains at Tokyo Disneyland, which is not expected to change.

In the wake of this decision, nearly everything “Splash Mountain” has vanished from the Parks. From merchandise to music, finding anything related to Splash Mountain inside the Disney Parks is almost impossible.

However, one Guest noticed that an iconic Splash Mountain character had made a shocking return to the Disnyeland Resort. When Guests visit the Mad Hatter on Main Street, U.S.A., they will now notice that Br’er Fox is an option once again at the pressed penny machine.

This is quite a startling change, with Disney closing both Walt Disney World and Disneyland’s version of Splash Mountain forever earlier this year, essentially erasing the characters from the Parks.

Looks like a Br’er Fox pressed penny is available again at Mad Hatter on Main Street.

Looks like a Br’er Fox pressed penny is available again at Mad Hatter on Main Street. pic.twitter.com/qO2RjMjB3G — Theme Park Casual (@ThemeParkCasual) July 24, 2023

It’s definitely curious to see Disney backtrack on a decision like this one, bringing back a divisive character of Parks.

Disney has also been removing Splash Mountain music from the Parks in an attempt to effectively erase all traces of this once-beloved attraction. These changes are, of course, a result of Disney’s decision to retheme Splash Mountain entirely. The new attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, will center around Princess Tiana and her friends from Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog.

This new attraction is expected to open in 2024, and we cannot wait to finally experience it when it finally does.

Are you excited about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure? Will you miss Splash Mountain? Let us know in the comments below!