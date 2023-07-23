Disney Park Entrance Eliminated as Resort Strips Benefits From Guests

The entrance is now gone.

Over the years, Disney Guests have seen the Disney Parks and Resorts undergo some serious change. From new rides and attractions to higher prices, nearly everything has changed at Disney over the last few years.

The catalyst for most of these changes was of course, the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020. Since the start of the global pandemic, practically everything has changed at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and the other Disney Resorts.

These changes extend to the international Parks as well, with tons of new and exciting things on the horizon for Tokyo Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.

Disneyland Paris is perhaps the Disney Resort with the most going on at the current moment. In 2022, the Resort received its own version of Avengers Campus, a Marvel-themed land that first opened at the Disneyland Resort in California. Unfortunately, not everything is positive, with Disneyland Paris facing some intense backlash over its recent decision to scrap its Annual Pass system.

This news came as quite a shock, with Disneyland Paris revealing the decision earlier in July.

The new pass, which is called the “Disneyland Pass,” brings a whole host of issues for loyal Annual Passholders, most notably, the removal of several key benefits.

Guests no longer receive stroller and wheelchair rentals or free locker storage at the Parks. Annual Passholders also don’t get discounts on hotels or day tickets.

Another major blow to Annual Passholders was the revelation that the Annual Passholder entrance would be eliminated. As is the case at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, Annual Passholders used to have their very own dedicated entrance to the theme parks.

However, as part of this new system, this entrance was removed.

A new entrance is not expected to replace it, meaning Passholders will have to use the normal Park entrances.

Currently, the Disneyland Paris Resort is facing a crisis with its Cast Members. Starting earlier this year, Disneyland Paris employees began striking, publicly protesting against the working conditions at the Resort.

Over the last few months, Cast Members have engaged in multiple demonstrations inside the theme parks. At the moment, there is no end in sight to the disagreement between Disneyland Paris and its employees.

Are you an Annual Passholder at the Disney Parks? What’s your favorite Disney Park?