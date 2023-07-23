Iconic Disneyland Ride Demolished, Exterior Destroyed Piece By Piece

An iconic ride is being demolished.

Several years ago, The Walt Disney Company announced that it would be replacing its Splash Mountain attractions at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. The beloved attraction would be turned into a new experience themed around Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog.

This new ride will be called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and will take Guests on a journey alongside the titular Princess Tiana.

Tokyo Disneyland features a version of Splash Mountain, but this attraction is not expected to ever be rethemed.

Currently, Disney is hard at work on transforming both Disneyland and Walt Disney World’s version of Splash Mountain. Over the last several months, we’ve seen scaffolding and construction equipment surround the once iconic log flume attraction, with the ride being dismantled one piece at a time.

One of the biggest changes to the exterior of the ride involves the removal of the tree from the top of the mountain. This was one of the more divisive decisions made by Disney and was a major step back from the previously announced concept art, which you can see above.

At some point during development, Disney decided to remove the tree entirely from the ride, leaving them no choice but to demolish the once-iconic set piece.

As you can see in the photos below, the tree has been completely demolished:

The treetop peak of the former Splash Mountain attraction is almost fully deconstructed.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open sometime in 2024, and we are incredibly excited to see what Disney does. While we may be sad that Splash Mountain is no more, we’re always looking forward to seeing how The Walt Disney Company continues to innovate within its theme parks.

The two newest attractions at Walt Disney World have proven to be hits, with Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT and TRON Lightcycle/Run at Magic Kingdom.

Will you miss Splash Mountain? Are you excited?