Closed Down Disney World Attraction Gets Major Update

More work is being done at Walt Disney World Resort.

Even at “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” construction projects have to happen. Iconic rides go under refurbishment, unpopular attractions can close permanently, and new experiences are made available. In the last year, Walt Disney World Resort opened two new coasters– Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT and TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom Park– and that’s just the beginning.

Disney is currently in the midst of developing Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in place of the permanently-closed Splash Mountain. The new attractions is expected to open in “late 2024,” but the company has not given an exact date. When the new Princess and the Frog-themed attraction opens, insiders speculate that Disney will then begin on another massive expansion to the Disney Park, titled “Beyond Big Thunder Moutain.” The land is expected to be themed to Encanto, Coco, or Disney Villains.

In addition, a portion of DinoLand, U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park has closed permanently, and there are rumors that the entire area could soon close to make way for new intellectual properties. Rumored potential replacements include Zootopia, Coco, and Moana.

Inside the Magic has covered extensively the construction happening at EPCOT. Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, is expected to open later this year as a part of World Nature. The attraction will be a walkthrough experience, but there has not been any kind of date range for when we might see it open to the public. Disney World is also in the midst of major construction on the World Celebration Neighborhood, but nothing has been confirmed on when this land might open.

These aren’t the only construction projects happening at EPCOT, though.

We’ve recently seen work begin at the World Showcase Lagoon in the place where the closed-down show Harmonious used to be. Disney previously announced that it would be adding a new nighttime spectacular to EPCOT, which is set to open later this year, but nothing has been confirmed.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct shared photos where we can see the current pilings at the center of World Showcase Lagoon. The expectation is that these will be a part of the projections that will be show in the area.

The show will incorporate music, pyrotechnics, lasers and lighting. It will also include an original compositions and “selections from the Disney songbook.

For now, EPCOT Forever will continue to serve as the nighttime spectacular at the Disney Park. This will change once construction is complete at Walt Disney World Resort, but for now, we’ll have to wait to get more details on the anticipated show.

