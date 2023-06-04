Big Changes to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disney Theme Parks

Disney is a living creature, where the universe adapts alongside changes in culture and more modern material. The big changes to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure continue to develop. First, it was the end of Splash Mountain to pave the way for the upcoming Princess and the Frog (2009) rework. What comes next is even more exciting, especially for music fans.

Recent news revealed that Disney brought in some heavy hitters to the music department. The focus shift leans into the show’s New Orleans roots with jazz tunes and imagery that reflects the truth and character of the attraction. It moves away from controversial topics, like Mark Twain’s perception. Instead, Disney notes that the attraction lies focuses on celebrating “Black joy as we bring Tiana’s story to its roots is a full-circle moment I’m so proud to realize.”

The attraction hit the zeitgeist in 2020 when Disney announced its intent to introduce Tiana’s Bayou Adventure by 2024. This change comes alongside a distinct effort to increase minority representation in both film and attractions.

And what’s the best way to do that? That’s easy. Every culture in the world practices it in one way or another. It’s the power of song and music, and that’s what makes this news so exciting. The changes to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure include the new talent of two Grammy-award-winning artists.

PJ Morton and Terence Blanchard are now working on their interpretations of the songs from The Princess and the Frog. Not only are these musicians legends in the jazz community but they also both hail from New Orleans. It’s hard to achieve an honest interpretation without real-life experience and actual context.

Especially when bringing a movie into a new media, it means a reasonable way to adapt the content to still carry the message. By incorporating talent from reputable musicians who can encapsulate the spirit of The Princess and the Frog, the adventure is much likelier to live up to the hype.

What do you think about the changes to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure? Let Inside the Magic hear your take in the comments down below!