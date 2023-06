Following Tuesday’s permanent Splash Mountain closure, another classic Disneyland ride has been updated in anticipation of its upcoming Princess and the Frog (2009) retheme, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Similarly to its Walt Disney World Resort counterpart, the window into Splash Mountain from the Disneyland Railroad is now darkened to block Guests’ view. The railroad’s narration is already updated to reflect the upcoming Princess and the Frog ride. @xskylergiffordx shared a video of the new spiel on TikTok:

“We’re now entering the Bayou, soon to be home to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure,” the narrator says. “Princess Tiana swears there’s magic out here, and wherever there’s magic, there’s bound to be surprises. Blue skies and sunshine guaranteed!”

More on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the Upcoming Disneyland Ride

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort in late 2024. Walt Disney Imagineers and construction crews are hard at work on the Splash Mountain retheme, which will tell an all-new story that takes place after the events of Princess and the Frog.

Anika Noni Rose (Tiana), Bruno Campos (Naveen), Jenifer Lewis (Mama Odie), and Michael Leon Wooley (Louis the Alligator) will return to The Walt Disney Company to voice the attraction’s animatronic Keith David is not expected to reprise his role as Dr. Facilier.

Guests can expect to see Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen multiple times throughout the new ride and all-new characters, including Otter, Ms. Beaver, Rabbit, Possum, Turtle, and Racoon. Unlike other Disney Park attractions, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is not expected to feature recycled animatronics from Splash Mountain due to controversy about the film behind the log flume ride.

The Walt Disney Company has not announced an opening date for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Inside the Magic will continue to report details on the attraction as they become available.

Are you excited about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.