Entire Disney World Land Will Remain Closed Indefinitely

If you’ve been keeping up with the updates and construction happening at Disney World, you know that there are more than a handful of projects happening simultaneously, and these refurbishments and updates can lead to closures in the theme parks. Disney World has opened two new coasters in the past two years, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in 2022 at EPCOT and TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom this past spring. These two attractions are only the start, however, as Disney has teased investments of more than $17 billion over the next 10 years.

Magic Kingdom Park is the subject of the most planning. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is well underway as it will replace the now-defunct Splash Mountain. There have been rumors the attraction could lead to a retheme of the entire area, and the land we now know as Frontierland could become New Orleans Square, but this is just a rumor.

Something that is more than just a rumor is a massive expansion coming to the Disney Park, under the title “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain.” While Disney is in the midst of a legal battle with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the company still has shared its plans to add to Magic Kingdom with a new land, most likely themed to Encanto, Coco, or even Disney Villains.

But, the construction doesn’t stop with Magic Kingdom.

If you were hoping for a good update about construction potentially coming to an end at EPCOT, you’ll likely have to wait for a much longer extended period of time.

The center of EPCOT has been broken up with construction walls for several years now as Disney has been in the midst of construction on Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, which will be a part of World Nature, and the World Celebration Neighborhood, which will be home to Dreamers Pointe and a statue of Walt Disney himself.

However, none of these construction projects are close to being complete at this time. From the scene, there are still areas where the ground itself still needs to be fully prepared, especially for World Celebration. This means that there are several steps remaining before Disney World begins adding more features to the land. There have been rumors that the construction in the Disney Park might be finished by the end of 2023– this is when Journey of Water is marketed to open– but this has not been confirmed, and it wouldn’t be surprising at this point if construction caused the lands to be closed off a little longer than that.

Disney obviously wants to open World Celebration and Journey of Water Inspired by Moana before the end of this year, as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is on pace to open in late 2024, but no official date or time period has been announced, and as construction moves along, these attractions will remain indefinitely closed with a hopeful eye on the last quarter of the year.

