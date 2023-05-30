Magic Kingdom Closes Off Entire Land Due to Potential Danger

Magic Kingdom Park Guests were denied access to a popular land recently due to potential hazards.

If you’ve visited Magic Kingdom, you know that there’s so much to experience. Honestly, it can’t all be done in just one day. There are iconic and classic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, Jungle Cruise, and “it’s a small world”. If that weren’t enough, you can spend hours just shopping and taking in the sights and sounds of Main Street, U.S.A., which of course, includes the stunning view of Cinderella Castle.

It doesn’t stop there, either. There are many entertainment offerings for Disney World Guests to enjoy as well. Festival of Fantasy Parade, Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade, and Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire all take place daily at the Disney Park, and Guests can always close out their night by taking in the magical fireworks and projection show, Happily Ever After. Happily Ever After is a stunning fireworks show in which Guests pack Main Street, U.S.A. for a chance to see the performance unfold all around them.

If you’re a regular at Walt Disney World Resort, you know that a portion of Fantasyland closes down every night prior to the showing of Happily Ever After. Because there are fireworks that are shot off right behind Cinderella Castle, it is considered a potential hazard for Guests to be in the area right behind the castle during the show, meaning that certain attractions like “it’s a small world”, Peter Pan’s Flight, Prince Charming Regal Carrousel, and Mad Tea Party are close down during the show.

However, Guests who were visiting Magic Kingdom recently saw the land remain closed for an extended period of time.

According to reports, the Fantasyland attractions closed down more than an hour before Happily Ever After was set to begin on Friday. While the attractions do shut down, it’s not typically this early. Then, once the show ended, the area remained roped off for 35 minutes. The reason for this, according to reports, was that Disney had to survey the area and confirm that there was no damage before Guests could reenter Fantasyland.

There was some inclement weather in the area on Friday, including wind, that likely went into the decision.

The good news is that there was no reported damage and that Guests were able to return to the land after the inspection had been completed. In addition, this can serve as a planning reminder for those who will be visiting Magic Kingdom Park in the near future. If you’re planning to make your way from one side of the theme park to the other during Happily Ever After, you’re going to have a tough time. While Disney Cast Members leave a roped-off area on Main Street, U.S.A. for Guests to travel from one side of the theme park to the other, it is not easy to navigate with this many people crowded into one area and can make it very difficult to get where you want to be.

Disney will always be on the side of safety, and will never put Guests in any situation that could be potentially hazardous. If there is ever an incident to occur at Walt Disney World Resort, please find your nearest Disney Cast Member and they’ll be happy to assist.

