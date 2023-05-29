Guests Complain Of “Blatant” Disrespect, Lack of Magic From Disney Cast Members

There are over 75,000 Disney Cast Members at Walt Disney World Resort, all working together to create and sustain The Most Magical Place on Earth. But some Guests want more from Disney Parks employees.

In the last few years, many Guests argue, service has declined at the Central Florida Disney Parks. “I have been overhearing conversations about when their shifts are over, talking about bad visitors, not being in character for rides, among other things,” Reddit user u/the-qwerty-type recalled from a recent trip. “I never remember hearing these things from Cast Members… I’m shocked at the blatant difference from what I’ve always seen from them.”

“It seems since COVID, Disney has had to lower its standards to even hire people to fill empty positions,” u/chipndalearemyfav agreed. “People who would’ve never gotten hired preCOVID are now getting hired because Disney is so desperate for help.”

Others blamed entitled, violent Guests for wearing down the Cast Members’ positive attitudes.

“Everyone is tired,” said u/wesleyjf91. “America is tired. Working in a service industry I feel for them a lot.”

“At the end of the day… it’s still a job,” u/OliWood echoed. “They are not on a magical vacation, they are there 40 hours per week. You have bad days, you have good ones.”

The magic is dwindling for Disney Cast Members, too. In the last year, employees at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, and Disneyland Paris have all publicly demanded better working conditions and living wages from The Walt Disney Company. Many report working multiple jobs, living in their cars or crowded apartments, and skipping meals to survive, all while dealing with increasingly unruly Guests.

Disney Cast Members work hard to make your vacation magical. Always be patient and kind while interacting with any Disney employee, and ask nicely to speak to someone else if your issue isn’t appropriately addressed.

Share your Disney Cast Member experiences with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.