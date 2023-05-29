Guest Thrown to Ground in Alleged Disney World Line-Cutting Incident

Violence is a rising problem at Theme Parks nationwide. Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort aren’t immune to increasing incidents – both United States Disney Parks added “courtesy” policies to their websites last year, giving Cast Members more authority to punish aggressive Guests.

Tensions are high as Guests face crowding and record-high pricing for the paid FastPass service, Disney Genie+, at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Some are overeager to accuse others of nefarious behavior like line-cutting, which fans once called “borderline abuse.”

Reddit user u/GamerGirlCarly was the victim of an attack while waiting in line for Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic Kingdom Park. Disney Cast Members instructed Guests not to stand in a single file line and to fill in all available space.

“I moved along a small amount to fill available space, was forcefully turned around by a guy putting his hand on my shoulder, and he shoved me over the line chain and onto my back,” she recalled. “I was stunned, and he yelled about me being a line skipper.”

Walt Disney World Security responded immediately and removed the unruly Guest. They offered to contact the police, but the victim was too shaken to press charges. Still, Disney Cast Members tried to turn her day around.

“I was given a courtesy skip to the front of the line as well as another Fast Pass of my choice,” the Guest wrote.

Report any rule-breaking, like line-cutting or violent behavior, to the nearest Disney Cast Member instead of confronting other Guests. Disney Security is trained to de-escalate and call the proper authorities if necessary.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.