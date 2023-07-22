Fans Call Out Iger’s Lies, Reveal Truth About Disney Parks

Visitors are shocked at the empty walkways at a Disney theme park. “Despite what Bob Iger wants us to believe, Walt Disney World is empty.” The photo proof taken in the park is startling, but does it indicate doom?

Walt Disney World Park is “Empty”

Disney World is an icon internationally and in the United States. Its Florida location is one of the great Walt Disney feats (despite the DeSantis debacle). The park draws millions of visitors each year.

Disney World itself is in the Sunshine State, but the recent news that Walt Disney World is, in fact, empty is cloudy news for many park visitors. Many believe that shows a systemic problem with Disney Park attendance. When fans say that Disney World is empty, it’s not a joke.

Prices to everywhere from Walt Disney World to Universal Studios to Animal Kingdom all went sky high. If attendance shifted proportionately to the increase in cost, Walt Disney World would have proportionally fewer attendees, not next to none.

But Downtown Disney is a ghost town. Disney World is empty. And it’s leaving park visitors confused and disappointed with the experience.

Park Visitors Feel Deceived By Disney’s Bob Iger

When the Walt Disney Company issues a statement, either officially or through moves like re-upping Bob Iger’s contract, it signals to consumers that there is a form of internal stability.

The prices of any Walt Disney World Resort went up (and keep with that trend). However, with increasing maintenance and growing technology, the company needs to make money to survive. Some theories relate to Disney raising prices to stem overcrowding.

Yet many visitors to Hollywood Studios, Walt Disney World, the Magic Kingdom, and Universal Orlando felt tricked into a false park experience.

Walt Disney World is Empty, Continues Centennial Festivities

The entirety of Disney World is empty, yet the company forges onward. It’s making regular changes like shutting down Splash Mountain, adding to the Magic Kingdom, and making regular updates to Animal Kingdom. The Shows at any Walt Disney World resort are getting more immersive, more engaging (and more expensive).

Celebrating a Full Century of Walt Disney

Disney is now in its 100th year, and though the short-term numbers with Disney park attendance aren’t promising, the company presses forward. Throughout the year, it’s rolling out new features, closing others, and initiating touring plans that cross continents.

Disney: The Proven Survivor

Walt Disney may be having a tough time, cutting streaming content and making it harder to access Walt Disney World Resorts, but the company has survived a century. Taking an “adapt or die” philosophy to the future, Disney parks are cutting things like Splash Mountain in favor of more inclusive Walt Disney features.

The company has been around through multiple wars, recessions, and the Great Depression. If past results are any indication of future performance, the Walt Disney World Resort will be back to its regular magic in no time.

