Guests were disappointed by an exclusive — and rather expensive — Disney Parks offering, considering the perk “pretty lame” and leaving disappointed.

Guests are constantly debating over the current state of Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, and Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, with many considering that the national Disney Parks are losing their magic, taking away benefits from Guests, constantly increasing prices across both Resorts, and affecting Guests’ experiences with rides and attractions breaking down, less-than-magical interactions with Cast Members, and even Disney characters ignoring Guests eager to meet them.

And if we add the struggles triggered by the year-long battle between Walt Disney World Resort and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, which are apparently pushing The Walt Disney Company to withdraw its investments and projects from The Sunshine State and shift its focus towards exciting projects at Disneyland Resort, aiming to boost Anaheim’s economy, it’s hard to deny that visiting Disneyland or Disney World is not what many Guests would expect.

Unfortunately, one Guest recently found out the hard way that one of Disneyland Resort’s most expensive perks was “pretty lame” and took to Reddit to share their disappointment with the Disney Park’s offering.

Redditor u/Submerge87 recently posted in the popular r/Disneyland Subreddit, sharing their experience with Disneyland’s Early Entry benefit, asking fellow Redditors and Disney fans if they were the only ones who thought the list of Early Entry rides at Disneyland was “pretty lame.”

The underwhelmed parkgoer, who was surely accompanied by friends or family, added that they were expecting to make the most out of their day by riding Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Indiana Jones Adventure early, as they are some of the most popular attractions at Disneyland Park, constantly having some of the longest wait times. Instead, the Disney offering left the Guests disappointed, as they “ended up barely getting a head start” on their day.

Redditor u/Submerge87 shared a screenshot of the attractions available at Disneyland during Early Entry, including rides in Fantasyland and Tomorrowland, but barring access to rides in Adventureland, New Orleans Square, Critter County, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which adds foundation to their disappointment, as they were probably unaware of the limited attractions before they visited the Southern California theme park.

You can see u/Submerge87’s post below:

Is it just me, or is this list of early entry rides for DL pretty lame…? Was excited to ride Rise and Indiana Jones early but ended up barely getting a head start.

Fellow Redditors were quick to chime in, sharing their take on Disneyland’s Early Entry benefit. User u/Upstairs-Pea7868 jokingly reprimanded the original poster, commenting that Early Entry “is just 3 quick laps on Space Mountain. Everybody knows this,” while u/HelloJoyceee added another strategy to maximize this perk, commenting, “Or if you’re my kid, 25 straight laps on Mr Toad.”

User u/Oddgenetix took Disney’s side, as some “banger” rides were included in the list, commenting, “I felt a little triggered when “lame” was used to describe a list that contains space mountain, toad, and Peter Pan. Toad and Peter Pan are absolute bangers and I will fight someone who thinks different.” And seeing how Peter Pan’s Flight constantly has one of the highest wait times in Disneyland Park, it’s hard to argue with this user’s opinion.

Redditor u/Dch1890 shared an excellent strategy for the original poster and any other parkgoer who would like to take advantage of Early Entry to be among the first Guests to experience Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. They commented: “Maybe a tip… early access allows you to line up at the back of fantasyland for rise… it’s not much of a head start on the rest of the line, but it’s a head start. If you’re quick, you should be able to walk on rise just after 8(assuming it’s open).”

User u/CosmicGhostHound shared that the more complex and popular rides likely need additional testing, inspecting, warming up, or “whatever” in the morning, which makes it harder to make those attractions available during Early Entry. However, there is no information available to back this theory.

Redditor u/StrangerOnTheReddit commented on their experience with Early Entry over the years, saying:

For what it’s worth, it has been like this for years. My husband and I went in 2018 and someone at the hot tub complained about it only being Fantasyland and Tomorrowland open, so we knew what to expect when we went a few days later.

We used the time to use our MaxPass (at the time) to get pictures around Main Street and the other lands before there were huge lines, just chilled and took it easy. Then went over to line up for Adventureland. (We love rope dropping Pirates lmao, we would walk right up to the dock with no line like three times in a row 🤣)

And u/Sloth_Dream-King commented that Early Entry “is setup to cater to families staying at DL properties. ‘beat the crowds and get your kids on rides sooner’ kind of thing. There is also a crowd control element. Keeping people centralized in to areas of the park before the full open is easier than having micro-pockets in all lands.”

While the original poster, and most of us Disney fans, will surely use the helpful tips Redditors shared in this thread, there is still something to clear up. What is Early Entry, and how do you get it? Let Inside the Magic tell you all about it!

Early Entry at the Disneyland Resort What is Early Entry at the Disneyland Resort? Early Entry is a benefit exclusive to Guests staying at one of the Disneyland Resort hotels, which allows them to take advantage of admission to Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park 30 minutes before the Parks’ official opening hours to enjoy select attractions — as u/Submerge87 unfortunately found out during their trip.

How can you gain Early Entry to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure?

Only Guests staying at one of the Disneyland Resort hotels — Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, and the Disneyland Hotel — can take advantage of Early Entry to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. And while having 30 minutes ahead of most Guests to enjoy Fantasyland and Tomorrowland is attractive, nightly rates at these hotels can be pretty expensive.

Per Disneyland’s website, a valid hotel stay, theme park admission, and park reservation are required to enjoy this benefit.

Which attractions are available at Disneyland Park?

As mentioned above, only select attractions are available during Early Entry at Disneyland Park, and only Fantasyland and Tomorrowland are available for Guest to visit during early theme park entry. Per Disneyland’s website, Guests may enjoy the following rides during Early Entry:

Alice in Wonderland

Astro Orbitor

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters

Disneyland Monorail

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

King Arthur Carrousel

Mad Tea Party

Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride

Peter Pan’s Flight

Pinocchio’s Daring Journey

Snow White’s Enchanted Wish

Space Mountain

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

It is essential to mention that some of these attractions are scheduled to shut their doors this summer and will not be available during Early Entry.

Are there other benefits at Disneyland Park?

Yes! Guests with Early Entry to the Park can also enjoy select shopping and dining locations, including:

Churros near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters

Esplanade Stroller Shop

Fantasyland Fruit Cart

Guide II

Little Green Men Store Command

The Mad Hatter in Fantasyland

Main Street Fruit Cart

Market House

The Star Trader

Which attractions are available at Disney California Adventure?

While Disney California Adventure’s list of Early Entry attractions is more exciting than Disneyland Park’s, it still excludes Radiator Springs Racers, which is possibly the most popular attraction in the Park. The rides available during Early Entry at Disney California Adventure include:

Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission BREAKOUT!

Incredicoaster

The Little Mermaid ~ Ariel’s Undersea Adventure

Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree

Monsters Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!

Soarin’ Around the World

WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure

Again, some of these attractions are scheduled to close indefinitely this summer and will not be available for Guests visiting during Early Entry or regular Park hours.

Are there other benefits at Disney California Adventure?

Yes. Similarly to Disneyland Park, select shopping and dining locations are available during Early Entry, including:

Cappuccino Cart

The Collector’s Warehouse

Esplanade Stroller Shop

Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe

Fillmore’s Taste-In

Mortimers Market

Seaside Souvenirs

Oswald’s

WEB Suppliers

Does Early Entry have any restrictions? Unfortunately, yes. Early Entry at the Disneyland Resort, like most offerings at the Resort, has a fine print stating the terms and conditions of this benefit. Generally, it states that all offerings may vary, are subject to restrictions, change, or cancellation without notice, and are not guaranteed. An example of this would be the scheduled closures or long-term refurbishments of multiple attractions across the Resort, barring Guests from riding.

Disney also states the following information Guests should be aware of before their trip if they plan on enjoying the Early Entry benefit:

The early entry benefit is only for Guests who are checked in and currently staying at one of the Disneyland Resort hotels at the time of their early entry admission to a theme park.

To enjoy early entry admission, a Guest (age 3+) must be staying at one of the Disneyland Resort hotels and have valid theme park admission and a park reservation for the same park on the same date. Link theme park tickets or passes, theme park reservations and hotel reservations to the Disneyland app to show verification of these requirements. Tickets and passes can be viewed by selecting “Tickets and Passes” and hotel dates of stay can be viewed by selecting “My Hotel Reservation” in the Disneyland app.

Guests with one-park-per-day tickets must spend the day at the same park where they would like to enjoy the early entry period.

Guests with a Park Hopper ticket can enjoy early entry into one park and may cross over and switch between parks on the same day beginning at 11:00 AM, subject to park capacity.

Applicable theme parks, days and times of operation, attractions, services and offerings for the early entry benefit may vary and are subject to change, availability, capacity and cancellation without notice, and not guaranteed. While only select rides and experiences are available during early theme park entry at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, this benefit will surely help families and Guests to maximize their trip to the Happiest Place on Earth. And we cannot wait to enjoy these perks on our next visit to Disneyland Resort.

