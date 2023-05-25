Cast Members Shut Down Disney Coaster, Multiple Guests Escorted Off

Disney World Cast Members were forced to shut down a popular roller coaster after multiple Guests had to be escorted off the attraction.

Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, has undoubtedly seen better days. Between the ongoing legal dispute against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his constant attacks against The Walt Disney Company, Guests engaging in brutal fights inside the Parks and smuggling forbidden items, poor conditions and desperate need for maintenance across the Resort, and reportedly underwhelming experiences, Disney Parks officials’ efforts to maintain the Resort’s pristine reputation — even slashing ticket prices — are sometimes inevitably futile.

Part of these problems are the constant ride evacuations across Disney World’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — and affecting Guests’ experiences, as they can require lengthy procedures.

And while sometimes these evacuations are caused by unacceptable Guest behavior, in most cases, ride shutdowns and evacuations are triggered by unexpected malfunctions at the attractions.

Such was the case for Redditor u/Sixty4Fairlane, who shared their experience being evacuated from Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind — an immediate fan-favorite roller coaster in Disney World. The unlucky parkgoer commented that multiple Guests had to wait 35 minutes before being escorted off the ride.

u/Sixty4Fairlane added that Cast Members had to evacuate the queue as well to prevent other Guests from waiting for the broken-down attraction and handed out Lightning Lane passes to the Guests trapped in the roller coaster — one of which apparently pulled out a book and started reading during the lengthy process. You can see u/Sixty4Fairlane’s post below:

Fellow Redditors were surprised the evacuation took that long. While u/Time-Enthusiasm3329 commented that Cast Members must wait 15 minutes to start making calls to evacuate the attraction, the real reason for the lengthy shutdown — and the procedure Cast Members are trained to follow in these situations — is unclear.

This is not the first time Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind — EPCOT’s new fan-favorite — faces unexpected malfunctions. Guests experiencing the coaster when it first opened shared a video of a similar incident, commenting that the inside of the coaster was disappointing.

Inside the Magic has also reported on Guests experiencing multiple evacuations and breakdowns in one day, exposing the abysmal state of some of the Parks. And some of the most popular attractions in the Parks, including Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and Expedition Everest, have also seen breakdowns and evacuations.

