Disney Cast Members work hard all throughout the Disney Parks each and every day. While they try their best to give Disney Guests a magical experience, sometimes errors may happen at attractions.

Disney World is “the most magical place on earth.” Guests can visit one or more of the Disney theme parks. Disney has four different theme parks, including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Guests looking for a thrill can head to Disney’s Animal Kingdom and ride Expedition Everest Legend of the Forbidden Mountain. Disney describes Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain like this:

“You’ll wander into a Tibetan village at the base of Mount Everest and board a train to the “top of the world.” Beware: Some say a legendary snow monster lives deep in the mountain.

After a steep ascent, your train picks up speed and races into the darkness. Without warning, a broken and twisted track appears in front of you. Brace yourself as you plummet backward into total darkness. Inside the cavern, the mythical tale comes true as you see the shadow of a massive, growling beast!

Race to escape the cursed mountain—before the Yeti claims another expedition.”

Disney has released a word of warning about some parts of Expedition Everest Legend of the Forbidden Mountain. This attraction may be scary for children and it features loud noises, fast drops, high speeds, dark places, and frightening creature effects.

On Reddit, posts showed Disney Guests being evacuated from the top of Expedition Everest. While Disney World Guests were being evacuated, you can hear a Disney Cast Member telling Guests to put up their cell phones and that they will be walking down stairs.

In the event of an evacuation, Disney Cast Members are expertly-trained to handle the situation and will keep Disney World Guests safe throughout the entire ordeal.

