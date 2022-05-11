Disney Makes Mistake Filming Promotional Video For Expedition Everest

If you’re visiting Walt Disney World Resort, there is likely a list of rides that are on the absolute “must-do” list.

No matter what Disney Park— whether that be Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom– you’re sure to find plenty of attractions and entertainment that will immerse you in the magic.

When visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom, one of the most popular attractions for Disney Park Guests to hop in is Expedition Everest. Making a train ride through the Forbidden Mountain, you may even run into the Yeti.

Disney Parks recently shared a hilarious video filming a promotional video for Expedition Everest that was “too good not to share.”

This one was too good not to share 😄 #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyWorld #AnimalKingdom #ExpeditionEverest #RollerCoaster #BTS #Scream

The Disney Cast Member filming the ride said they were supposed to remain quiet while on the attraction, but they simply couldn’t hold in a scream when the coaster went in reverse at the part where the tracks had been destroyed.

Disney’s official description of Expedition Everest reads:

Yeti or Not, Here He Comes! Wander into a Tibetan village at the base of Mount Everest and board a train to the “top of the world.” Beware: Some say a legendary snow monster lives deep in the mountain. After a steep ascent, your train picks up speed and races into the darkness. Without warning, a broken and twisted track appears in front of you. Brace yourself as you plummet backward into total darkness. Inside the cavern, the mythical tale comes true as you see the shadow of a massive, growling beast! Race to escape the cursed mountain—before the Yeti claims another expedition.

