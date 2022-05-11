Dangerous Wires at Popular Disney Ride Injure Multiple Guests

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many world-class attractions and four unique theme parks in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the immersive land of Pandora from the hit movie Avatar (2009) draws many Disney Park Guests to see the unique decorations and to take a ride on Na’vi River Journey. Of course, the most popular attraction in the land is Avatar Flight of Passage.

The beloved attraction takes Guests on a thrilling journey on their own mountain banshee.

However, it seems that the line queue leading up to the attraction may have some work that needs to be done.

Twitter user @tommyhawkins recently shared that they had stabbed their finger and drew blood on sharp wires in the line queue. Just a few minutes later, their friend did the same thing.

Just stabbed my finger on Flight of Passage and drew blood, @DisneyParks, it’s clear they have tried to tape these up. My friend @AliciaStella did the same thing five mins late, the whole queue is riddled sharp wires.

These sharp wires have been taped up in an attempt to keep Disney Park Guests safe, but they are still coming undone. This can certainly make for a hazardous situation.

Disney’s official description of Flight of Passage reads:

Amazing Aerial Adventures Await Board your own mountain banshee and embark on a thrilling expedition, where interstellar explorers like you get an up-close look at this moon’s incredible landscape. Bonding with a banshee is a crucial step in the life of a Na’vi hunter on Pandora—and flying on the back of one of these powerful creatures is an important rite of passage. Now, as a visitor to Pandora, you finally have the chance to test yourself like a Na’vi!

Have you experienced this recently in the Flight of Passage line queue? Let us know in the comments!

