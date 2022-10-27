Guest Wears ‘Fix the Yeti’ Shirt on Expedition Everest, Shocked When ANOTHER Effect Is Broken

This Walt Disney World Resort Guest was on a mission: to demand that Expedition Everest’s Yeti animatronic be brought back to life. They headed to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, armed with a custom shirt to spread their message:

For those out of the loop, the Yeti has been motionless since 2006, soon after Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain opened at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The animatronic was functioning perfectly, but the heavy swinging motions were causing cracks in the mountain’s foundation and putting the ride at risk.

Enter “Disco Yeti” – a flashing spotlight was installed on the motionless Yeti to trick Guests into thinking the audio-animatronic was swinging at them. It isn’t a popular fix. Even Joe Rohde, the legendary Disney Parks Imagineer credited with bringing Disney’s Animal Kingdom to life, desperately wanted to fix the Yeti before his retirement.

Unfortunately, this would mean removing the mountain structure entirely to repair the foundation and then rebuilding a more robust structure from the inside out. Though many fans hoped the Disney Park would begin the extensive construction when Pandora: The World of Avatar opened, it never happened.

When this Guest headed to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, they expected to see Disco Yeti. They didn’t expect another popular effect – a projection of the Yeti that “breaks” the rollercoaster tracks, thus pushing Guests down the mountain’s highest drop – to be out of commission. This led to a hilarious photo of the disappointed Guest heading down Mt. Everest:

Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication. We are not able to confirm if the projection effect has been fixed.

More on Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain

Expedition Everest is a thrilling rollercoaster located in Asia at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. From Walt Disney World Resort:

Careen through icy Himalayan peaks on a speeding train while avoiding the clutches of the mythic Yeti. Yeti or Not, Here He Comes! Wander into a Tibetan village at the base of Mount Everest and board a train to the “top of the world.” Beware: Some say a legendary snow monster lives deep in the mountain. After a steep ascent, your train picks up speed and races into the darkness. Without warning, a broken and twisted track appears in front of you. Brace yourself as you plummet backward into total darkness. Inside the cavern, the mythical tale comes true as you see the shadow of a massive, growling beast! Race to escape the cursed mountain—before the Yeti claims another expedition.

A Word of Warning Some parts of Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain may be scary for children. This attraction features loud noises, fast drops, high speeds, dark places and frightening creature effects.

