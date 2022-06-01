Classic Disney World Attraction Broken for an Entire Day, Guests Trapped

Only one Walt Disney World attraction is down for refurbishment right now – the Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom. This means Guests have the opportunity to experience almost every attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort!

Unfortunately, on Tuesday, with crowd levels high from Memorial Day Weekend and the grand opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, an iconic Walt Disney World attraction was down all day.

Reddit user u/acorngathering reported that the Tomorrowland Transit Authority Peoplemover was down from Magic Kingdom Park opening to Park close:

We are getting to WDW today (park res for MK) and my mother has been dying to ride the Peoplemover. It’s her favorite in the whole park. But MDE has been showing that it’s temporarily closed since 9AM this morning. Anyone here today who knows what the issue is or if there’s any chance it’ll reopen soon?

One Guest responded at 7 P.M., saying the Peoplemover at Magic Kingdom was still down.

Reddit user u/Red-eleven reported that the ride opened briefly, but Guests who were able to board the attraction were trapped for a while after the Peoplemover broke down again:

It was down and they opened it and it got stuck again. Saw people up there stuck for awhile

Another fellow Magic Kingdom Guest mentioned overhearing Cast Members discuss the ride at Park opening:

I was sitting by the entrance in the morning around 9am waiting for my Space Mountain genie plus, and I overheard the cast members saying the area around Space Mountain was the problem. It was down since early entry.

According to the Walt Disney World app, the Peoplemover opened as usual on Wednesday and boasted a ten-minute wait around noon.

More on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority Peoplemover

The Peoplemover is a slow-moving ride that gives Guests a tour of Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland, even taking them through the darkness inside Space Mountain! From Disney:

Embark on a 10-minute tour of Tomorrowland aboard this mass transit system of the future. Move Above and Beyond Board an elevated tram for a leisurely voyage through Tomorrowland. During your narrated tour, go behind the scenes of attractions like Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, Space Mountain and Star Traders retail shop. See architectural models of Progress City, the prototype for EPCOT. You’ll enjoy amazing up-close views of the park from a unique vantage point.

Magnet-Powered Magic Always ahead of its time, the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover accelerates magnetically using linear induction motors.