Iconic Disney World Attraction Will Still Be Unavailable Next Month

Are you headed to Florida to visit the Walt Disney World Resort in June? When you’re planning a vacation to a theme park, it’s essential to know of any ride closures in case your favorite attraction is undergoing refurbishment during your trip.

If your vacation is between June 1-30, you’re in luck. Only one Walt Disney World attraction will be closed next month!

The Walt Disney World Railroad has been closed since December 2018, with no opening date in sight. Walt’s iconic steam train closed for the construction of TRON Lightcycle Run in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom, which is still under construction.

Railroad tracks were added to the site last week, hinting at a return of the beloved Walt Disney World Railroad.

Unfortunately, the reopening seems to be a while off, and the railroad won’t operate at Magic Kingdom next month, according to the current Parks calendar.

More on the Walt Disney World Railroad

The Walt Disney World Railroad is a Park icon. It’s a unique attraction that serves as both a ride and a mode of transportation throughout the Park, with stops in Fantasyland, Frontierland, and Main Street, U.S.A.

If you haven’t had the chance to step aboard the railroad, here’s the official description from Disney:

All Aboard! Listen to the clamor of the engine, the chug of the wheels and the call of the whistle as you travel aboard the Walt Disney World Railroad.Take your seat on 1 of 4 meticulously restored, vintage narrow-gauge steam trains—originally built between 1916 and 1928—and enjoy a relaxing 20-minute, 1.5-mile scenic round-trip tour. It’s a convenient—and nostalgic—way to get around Magic Kingdom park! Find a Station

You can board or disembark at any of 3 stations: Near the entrance to the park on Main Street, U.S.A.

The Frontierland station

The Fantasyland station Walt’s Lifelong Passion A noted train enthusiast, Walt Disney built his very first railroad in his backyard. The Carolwood Pacific Railroad, a 1/8-scale train, debuted in 1950 and featured a custom-built, steam powered locomotive that encircled his property. Delighted with his miniature backyard railroad, Walt decided to share his love of trains with the whole world. The result was the Santa Fe & Disneyland Railroad, a favorite of Guests since the park opened in 1955. More on TRON Lightcycle Run TRON Lightcycle Run is a partially enclosed motorcycle rollercoaster attraction and will be the most recent update to Tomorrowland in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. Though an opening date hasn’t been announced, Disney Parks fans have been closely following the construction of the coaster, inspired by TRON Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disney Resort. From Disney: Sync the pedal to moto-metal while twisting, turning and riding for your life in the cyber-fi world of TRON! The Ultimate Competition Experience high-speed thrills and chills as the Grid comes alive in a heart-pounding race for survival. Created as a friendly way for “Programs” and “Users” to interact, the Power Run pits team against team in the quintessential quest to capture 8 Energy Gates and triumph over opponents. Prepare for digitization after entering the portal—this is your access into the energy, lights and excitement of TRON’s high-tech universe. As you leave the real world behind, you’ll proceed to the games as a member of Team Blue, ready to compete against some of the Grid’s most menacing Programs. Bring Your A-Game to the Mainframe Adrenaline-pumping music, lights and 3-D graphics inspire a furious surge toward the winner’s circle. Traverse TRON’s electrifying multi-sensory environment as you speed, dip and dive through digitized darkness on one of the fastest indoor roller coasters in Disney theme park history. Sync Chamber

Step inside the techno-style zone featuring glowing glass rails, a real-time Raceview and blue laser lights that etch patterns through space—this is where Users synchronize with their Lightcycles. Feel the power activating as you jump on, grab the handles and brace to face an unknown digital frontier. Launcher-Upload Conduit

Anticipation heightens as the Lightcycles lunge forward with sound effects building to a feverish pitch. Suddenly, you’re throttling through a tunnel of flashing markers and, just as quickly, plummeting onto a turbo-charged track known as the Grid! The Grid

Filled with brilliantly illuminated shapes and sleek, color-changing TRON iconography, this game-world “gravity box” seems to rev harder with enhanced energy as Lightcycles catapult past each Gate. Will Team Blue capture them all and take the championship? See if you can defeat the Programs, survive the Power Run and make your way back to the real world! From Film to Attraction Groundbreaking computer animation and brilliant visual effects created a legacy that delights fans to this day. In 1982, Disney made filmmaking history with TRON, the first production of its kind to mix live-action with computer-generated visuals and backlit animation. Loved by legions around the world, it went on to inspire video games, comic books, an animated series and the 2010 big-screen sequel, TRON: Legacy. Today, Shanghai Disneyland honors the franchise with one of the coolest and fastest indoor roller coasters in any Disney theme park—TRON Lightcycle Power Run. Inside the Magic will report on any announcements about the reopening of the Walt Disney World Railroad and the construction of TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom. As always, refurbishments are subject to change. Be sure to check the My Disney Experience app for the most up-to-date information on ride closures and refurbishments.