New Permits Suggest TRON Opening Is Coming Soon

Earlier this month, Walt Disney World Resort’s highly-anticipated TRON Lightcycle Run roller coaster officially began its testing phase.

Ever since the TRON coaster — officially called the TRON Lightcycle Run — was announced on July 15, 2017 at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, fans have been anxiously awaiting news regarding the thrill ride.

Disney Parks fans have watched every detail of the construction process— including the delivery of the sleek ride vehicles — even waiting patiently throughout Walt Disney World Resort’s pandemic-related closure in 2020, and, now, between the testing and two new construction permits, Guests’ patience is paying off.

Both of the permits — Permit 1 and Permit 2 — are for the purpose of fabricating and installing show set items, which likely means that the ride is getting close to completion.

The contractor, Icarus Exhibits, is described as “a Specialty Fabrication Shop working primarily with the Themed Entertainment, Museums and Exhibits Industries.”

The roller coaster was originally expected to open sometime during Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary celebration, which began October 1, 2021 and will continue into 2023.

Although Disney World officials have not confirmed an opening date for TRON, and it could very well open after the 50th celebrations end, these recent updates certainly indicate that the coaster will debut sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, the exciting Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind roller coaster at Disney World’s EPCOT Park will open to Guests on May 27, 2022.

More on TRON Lightcycle Run

Based on the popular film franchise of the same name, TRON Lightcycle Run in Orlando will be heavily influenced by the TRON Lightcycle Power Run coaster at Shanghai Disneyland. This ride is officially described as:

Experience high-speed thrills and chills as the Grid comes alive in a heart-pounding race for survival. Created as a friendly way for “Programs” and “Users” to interact, the Power Run pits team against team in the quintessential quest to capture 8 Energy Gates and triumph over opponents. Prepare for digitization after entering the portal—this is your access into the energy, lights and excitement of TRON’s high-tech universe. As you leave the real world behind, you’ll proceed to the games as a member of Team Blue, ready to compete against some of the Grid’s most menacing Programs.

