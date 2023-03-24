A young child recently caused a complete stop at a popular Disney thrill ride, upsetting Guests as she was escorted off the coaster.

Disneyland Resort is home to fun and thrilling attractions for the young and the young at heart to enjoy every visit. With beloved classics like the Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world,” Casey Jr. Circus Train, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, and Peter Pan’s Flight, and exciting new rides like Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure — which will replace Splash Mountain — it’s no wonder why the Happiest Place on Earth welcomes millions of Guests every year.

While Disneyland Resort has been a staple of family fun for over 65 years, some of the attractions at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are not for everyone, and a young girl recently proved this in a viral TikTok video.

SammieNoSosa (@jewelianaaa_) recently posted a video on TikTok showing her young daughter being escorted off Incredicoaster in Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park after causing a complete stop at the thrill ride launch, just under Pixar Pier.

The mother didn’t provide much context on how her daughter caught the attention of Disney Cast Members and managed to get the roller coaster to stop before its iconic high-speed launch. However, her daughter can be seen accompanied by two Cast Members, who check the safety restraints to ensure a safe restart of operations at the roller coaster after being allowed to exit the coaster’s car and be escorted back to the loading platform of the ride.

Trying to add a little humor to the incident, the mother took a moment to see Guests’ reactions during the incident, starting with her daughter’s face of terror after realizing she wasn’t ready for the coaster and her son’s annoyed face as he is “sick of her s***.” SammieNoSosa also commented on a couple of Guests behind her children with looks of annoyance and disapproval during the incident, which is understandable, as the roller coaster had to be completely stopped to allow the girl to get off the ride. You can see the video of the incident below:

Whew chile, DRAMATIC #springbreak #disneyland #california #SeeHerGreatness

This is not the first time a younger Guest has had a bad experience while riding Incredicoaster. Earlier this year, Inside the Magic reported on a young Guest blacking out on the coaster, shocking their family. Similarly, a family documented their children’s first experiences on some of Walt Disney World Resort’s most thrilling coasters, including Expedition Everest, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith — which is embroiled in a heated polemic — which also resulted in tears and multiple faints.

More on Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure

The Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure Park is a thrilling, reimagined roller coaster inspired by The Incredibles 2 (2018), which takes Guests on a high-speed pursuit through enclosed tunnels and special effects, accompanied by a musical score by Incredibles 2 composer Michael Giacchino for even more super-fied fun!

If you haven’t had the chance to ride Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure, Disney describes the thrilling ride as follows:

The Supers Are Back Baby Jack-Jack’s superpowers are causing chaos as he teleports from tunnel to tunnel, and The Incredibles sprint into action to save the day. Buckle up for an exhilarating ride around Pixar Pier!

Have you ever been escorted off a Disney ride? Tell Inside the Magic about your experience in the comments below!