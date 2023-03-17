Guests Will Soon Be Able to Buy Their Own Disney Ride to Take Home

Surprises keep coming at Disneyland Resort, as Guests will soon have the chance to buy their own Disney ride to take home and more!

The Disney100 celebrations are in full bloom at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, with the long-awaited return of the Magic Happens parade, the debut of Wondrous Journeys and World of Color — ONE (two brand-new nighttime spectaculars celebrating Walt Disney’s Legacy), platinum decorations throughout Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and even Downtown Disney District, new outfits for Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their friends, and limited-time food and merchandise offerings. But surprises don’t stop there, as the Southern California theme park is also gearing up for a long-awaited event.

After a lengthy refurbishment and a complete reimagining, Mickey’s Toontown will reopen at Disneyland Park in just a few days! And with the long-awaited return of the beloved land, the original Disney Park is gearing up to capitalize on the occasion with fun new offerings debuting as Mickey’s Toontown officially welcomes Guests once more.

One of the most surprising and discussed announcements is the debut of Pete — sometimes known as Peg Leg Pete — who will meet Guests at Mickey’s Toontown when the land reopens this weekend.

And with Mickey’s Toontown becoming the home of the recently opened attraction Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway — which many have commented is better than its Disney’s Hollywood Studios counterpart in Walt Disney World — Disney will give Guests a chance to take the lovely ride home with the debut of a new Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway remote control trackless train that operates just like Disneyland’s latest ride!

Theme park and entertainment journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared a first look at the adorable scale Disney ride Guests will be able to buy and take home, featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Chuuby — an adorable little bird created exclusively for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Gustin commented that the locomotive has two detached, trackless train cars that use follow-behind technology, adding that the new offering is “really cool.”

And for those of us who have visited El CapiTOON Theater, home to Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and wanted to try some of the mouth-watering — and hilariously creative — treats sold at the theater’s concessions stand, including Power Limes, Golly Pops, and McDuck’s Chocolate Coins, great news are coming! Scott Gustin also shared that these hilarious snacks will be available to purchase in Mickey’s Toontown.

With so many new offerings, we couldn’t be more excited to visit Mickey’s Toontown when the reimagined land opens this Sunday, March 19, after an unexpected delay pushed the opening date back.

