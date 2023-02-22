Guest Has “Most Dehumanizing Event of My Life” Waiting For Disney Ride

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is home to the first-ever Mickey Mouse ride, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Located in the Chinese Theater, the former home of The Great Movie Ride, this attraction allows Guests to step foot in a cartoon!

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway uses cutting-edge Imagineering technology like projection-mapped animatronics and trackless ride vehicles. As thrilling as these innovations can be, the attraction often experiences interruptions and breakdowns. If Guests aren’t using Disney Genie+ or Individual Lightning Lane, the wait can be much longer than posted!

For TikToker Kali (@mediceregcreamextrasugar), the long wait for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway was more than just frustrating or boring. She called her experience being trapped in the Chinese Theater with other Guests “the most dehumanizing event of [her] life:”

“The happiest place on earth!” Kali sarcastically wrote in the caption of the video. Though she didn’t offer further commentary, she shared footage of other Guests sitting in the queue and looking miserable.

Others sympathized with Kali’s experience. “I would rather die,” one wrote.

More on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

In January, the second version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opened in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort. Now, Guests can experience the “perfect picnic” on both coasts!

“Zip away on a zany adventure through a cartoon universe crammed with surprises,” reads the official Disney attraction description. “The darling duo are taking a leisurely drive to a picnic in their sporty roadster—with Engineer Goofy’s train following merrily along. Plot twist—you get to go, too! Climb aboard a runaway railway and embark on a whirlwind ride through a world where the rules of physics don’t apply.”

“Based on the recent award-winning Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the first ride at any Disney park that stars Mickey Mouse and friends.”

Is Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway worth the wait? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.