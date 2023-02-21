Disneyland’s Newest Ride Will Change Queue THIS WEEK!

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opened at Disneyland Park in January after years of successful operation in the Chinese Theater, the former home of the Great Movie Ride, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort. The ride opened with no standby line – just a virtual queue and the option to purchase an Individual Lightning Lane through the Disney Genie service.

Soon, Guests will be able to enter Mickey’s Toontown more spontaneously. According to Nexstar reporter Scott Gustin, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will pivot to a standby queue starting on Wednesday, February 22:

NEW: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland will use a regular standby queue starting tomorrow (Feb. 22). A virtual queue will not be used. Individual Lightning Lane will continue to be offered. A quick note: Disneyland may resume using the virtual queue in the future if needed (based on crowds, demand, etc.). Disneyland used similar language when virtual queue was paused/ended for WEB SLINGERS.

As Gustin mentioned, Disneyland Resort may return to a virtual queue based on crowds and demand. Guests should check the Disneyland Resort website and app for the most updated operational status of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

This is the earliest-ever shift from virtual queue to standby for a Disney Park attraction. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in May 2022 and still uses a virtual queue.

More on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Head over to the El CapiTOON Theater in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park for a good time with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Goofy, and friends.

“Zoom off on a wild and wacky adventure through Mickey and Minnie’s madcap cartoon world,” reads the official Disneyland Resort ride description. “Step into the whimsical universe of a Mickey Mouse short and hitch a ride on Engineer Goofy’s train. What could possibly go wrong?”

“You’re invited to the grand world ‘prem-ear’ of Mickey and Minnie’s latest cartoon short, ‘Perfect Picnic’—and where better to watch it than Toontown’s favorite small-town movie palace, the El CapiTOON Theater! As you tour the lobby inside, you’ll encounter ‘Mickey Through the Ears,’ an exploration of the illustrious film career of the world’s most famous mouse, featuring movie props and memorabilia.”

