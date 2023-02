On Tuesday, Disneyland Resort announced its fastest-ever change from a virtual queue to a standby attraction line. Starting on February 22, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will no longer offer virtual boarding groups. This comes less than a month after the cartoon attraction opened at the Southern California Disney Park.

However, some incidents suggest the attraction isn’t ready for a constant flow of Guests. Amid ongoing maintenance issues, a disturbing recent video from @disway800 shows the Daisy Duck face-projection animatronic experiencing a significant error:

“I hope Disney learns it’s lesson and stops with the projector faces,” @featherboxx commented.

“After all the moving parts that goes into this, why not just finish it and have an animatronic face?” asked @driver.t.

“Not everyone waiting a 15 hour line to watch a glitch,” @ashleyfaithxx3 wrote.

The animatronic’s face appeared to return shortly after the error occurred. Though it’s unknown if Daisy has been fixed, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway was operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

Join Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse for a silly, wacky theatrical adventure at the El CapiTOON Theater in Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort and Chinese Theater in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort. Whether you’re boarding in Mickey’s Toontown or the former home of the Great Movie Ride, you’re sure to have a swell time!

Hop aboard the newest Disney Parks ride before TRON Lightcycle / Run opens in April in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort! “Step into the whimsical universe of a Mickey Mouse short and hitch a ride on Engineer Goofy’s train. What could possibly go wrong?” reads the official Disney attraction description. “Cue hilarious hijinks! A relaxing train ride suddenly turns into a zany, free-ranging romp through ever-changing and rearranging cartoon scenes. You’ll quickly learn that anything can happen in this out-of-control animated world.”

“You’re invited to the grand world ‘prem-ear’ of Mickey and Minnie’s latest cartoon short, ‘Perfect Picnic’—and where better to watch it than Toontown’s favorite small-town movie palace, the El CapiTOON Theater!”

