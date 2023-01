We all remember our first time on a rollercoaster. It’s hard to forget the feeling of that first drop, whether at Disneyland Resort or our local Six Flags!

This week, one young Disney California Adventure Guest’s first rollercoaster ride shot her directly into 15 minutes of internet fame. The little girl’s cousin, @stephxni_e, shared a video of her first ride on The Incredicoaster, a wooden rollercoaster located in Pixar Pier:

The video of her first Incredicoaster adventure received over 800,000 views and 200,000 likes. In it, the little girl’s excited face quickly turns to horror as the coaster speeds up.

Though the young Guest’s initial reaction to the Disney Park ride is all-too-familiar to anyone who’s ridden a rollercoaster with children, it quickly takes a turn for the worst as the little girl’s head bobs forward and she blacks out. “She decided to take a nap,” her cousin playfully wrote.

The adult Guest taps the little girl until she wakes up and proclaims that she loved the ride, in spite of it all. Thankfully, her cousin assured viewers that she is okay.

More on The Incredicoaster

California Screamin’ reopened as The Incredicoaster at Pixar Pier in 2018. From Disneyland Resort:

Join the Incredibles in a mad dash to catch Jack-Jack as he wreaks havoc throughout this high-speed chase! The Supers Are Back Baby Jack-Jack’s superpowers are causing chaos as he teleports from tunnel to tunnel, and The Incredibles sprint into action to save the day. Buckle up for an exhilarating ride around Pixar Pier!