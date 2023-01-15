Disney Ride Malfunctions, Guests Left Stranded In Pouring Rain

Disneyland Resort is known as “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

Disneyland is home to two theme parks: Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. In addition to hotels, the Disney Resort also houses Downtown Disney, which has shops and dining locations for Guests to enjoy.

At Disney California Adventure, Guests can ride attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy– Mission: BREAKOUT, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, Radiator Springs Racers, Monster Inc. Mike & Sully to the Rescue!, Toy Story Mania!, and many more.

One of the most popular attractions in the Disney Park is none other than The Incredicoaster.

However, the popular coaster recently broke down in the pouring rain and Guests riding were utterly drenched.

User @3_dogs_3kids_and_a_pig shared the video on TikTok.

Stuck on the incredibles rollercoaster for 20 minutes. We were drenched from head to toe after

As you can see in the video, the Guests are stuck on the attraction and it’s pouring down. Some Guests who brought umbrellas are likely holding them as they sit in the rain, but others are forced to get wet. Of course, they probably would’ve gone straight to Grizzly River Run after this one, if it weren’t being refurbished.

Disney’s official description of The Incredicoaster can be read below:

The Supers Are Back Baby Jack-Jack’s superpowers are causing chaos as he teleports from tunnel to tunnel, and The Incredibles sprint into action to save the day. Buckle up for an exhilarating ride around Pixar Pier!

Reimagined Located in Pixar Pier’s Incredibles’ Park neighborhood, the Incredicoaster boasts enclosed tunnels, special effects, scenes and a musical score by Incredibles 2composer Michael Giacchino for even more super-fied fun!

Know Before You Go On some nights, Incredicoaster closes early to accommodate World of Colorperformances. Please check our Entertainment Schedule or the Disneyland app for World of Color showtimes.

