Disney Is Reportedly Building Another Massive Theme Park

There’s nothing more magical than experiencing all the attractions, entertainment offerings, and much more at Disney Parks.

In the U.S., Disney Park Guests can enjoy two Disney Resorts in Walt Disney World Resort— which includes theme parks Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– and Disneyland Resort— which includes theme parks Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure– which are absolutely magical.

But, it doesn’t stop there.

Disney also has locations all across the globe in Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Shanghai Disneyland. Now, according to an article from New Straits Times, it seems that Disney isn’t done there. The report indicates that Disney is planning on building the biggest theme park in Southeast Asia.

Disney is planning on building the Resort in Melaka, Malaysia. The Resort is set to be completed by 2027, according to the report.

“A Disneyland theme park and Disney City will be built on 80.9ha of land in Jasin, here, by the year 2027. It is set to be the biggest such theme park in Southeast Asia. State Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis proudly announced that the development of the theme park will be the first in Asean, coming after the ones in China, Europe and Japan. “After more than 20 years, we will have our very own new theme park and even though it might not be so large I feel that it will be more than enough to live up to the Disneyland name which is an achievement and feat in itself to be brought to our shores. “The theme park will improve and further add to our goal to achieve the target of 20 million tourists in a span of just three years and return to the original landmark of 18.7 million tourists that we manage to attract back in 2019.

The cost of the new Disney Resort is estimated to be RM2 billion, in Malaysian currency, which translates to more than $440 million U.S. dollars.

While this is certainly exciting news, it should be noted that Disney hasn’t confirmed this report and 2027 would be extremely ambitious, considering it has taken almost five years for TRON Lightcycle/RUN to be constructed at Magic Kingdom, and the attraction is still not open to the public just yet.

There have been many rumors about Disney opening a fifth gate at Disney World over the last decade, but that has not come to fruition at this point.

