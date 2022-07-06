Guest Jumps From Disneyland Ride, Water Drained And Guests Evacuated

If you’ve ever been evacuated from a ride at Disneyland Resort, you’ll know that it typically happens due to mechanical issues and technical errors. But sometimes, things get a bit more… interesting!

A recent Disneyland Resort Guest was evacuated from Grizzly River Run in Grizzly Peak at Disney California Adventure Park. Kelly, @arendellekel, shared a video of her experience on TikTok:

In the video, the Guests sit in the ride for 20 minutes while it is drained and Cast Members bring ladders to each raft for Guests to climb down. The Guests were even able to see the inside of some of the fake rocks throughout Grizzly River Run as they were led through a backstage area to evacuate.

After safely evacuating, Kelly explains that another Guest jumped off of the ride, which led to the evacuation.

“I don’t get it,” Kelly says in the video. “You ruin it for everyone, you know you’re gonna get banned, and you just wasted 150 bucks to get in. Craziness!”

Despite the Grizzly River Run hiccup, Kelly isn’t upset, and looks forward to getting food and continuing her day at Disney California Adventure.

More on Grizzly River Run

Are you brave enough to journey into the mountains on a whitewater raft? You must be 42 inches tall to ride Grizzly River Run and it’s recommended for kids, tweens, teens, and adults. From Disney:

Embark on a thrilling whitewater raft adventure that splashes you down a roaring California river deep in the mountains. Ride the Wild Waters Strap into a circular 8-person raft and drift along a lazy river, passing the rusty remnants of an old mining company. Rumble up to the top of the mountain and brace yourself for an exhilarating descent down Grizzly River on a wild river ride. Bob and spin through the raging current. Careen through a craggy mountain cavern. Plummet down a perilous bedrock slope. Ease your way back to base camp, but not before navigating waters overrun with gushing geysers. The Legend of Grizzly Peak The majestic grizzly bear is the symbol of California—land of towering peaks, giant trees and thundering waterfalls. As you make your way towards the debarkation point, look for the distinctive bear profile at the top of the mountain. According to early folklore, Grizzly Peak was once a giant bear named Oo-soo’-ma-te, whom A-ha-le the Coyote transformed into stone to watch over and protect the mountain. Listen closely and you may hear the great bear’s spirit roaring along the river! Prepare to Get Soaked! You will get wet on this attraction. Guests are encouraged to bring a waterproof poncho, an extra pair of clothes or a towel to dry off after the ride.

Have you ever been evacuated off a ride at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Share your experience with us in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.