A beloved Disney train ride recently experienced an unexpected closure, forcing the attraction to remain unavailable for multiple days.

For over 65 years, Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, has been a staple of family fun in America, being home to beloved classic attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, the Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” and Dumbo the Flying Elephant, among other fan-favorites, memorable character interactions, world-class entertainment offerings, mouth-watering snacks, and breathtaking new experiences while exploring all-new immersive lands inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star Wars galaxy.

However, upkeeping a theme park with the magnitude of Disneyland is a titanic — and nearly impossible — task, and while Cast Members always go above and beyond to ensure every Guest’s enjoyment while visiting the Happiest Place on Earth, unexpected closures can happen, as it did during a recent visit to the Southern California Disney Park.

Last week, while visiting Disneyland Park, we were disappointed to learn that the beloved Disney train ride Casey Jr. Circus Train was unavailable. The attraction was even temporarily removed from the official Disneyland app. A Cast Member kindly explained that both trains used for the attraction were receiving maintenance at the time and that they weren’t sure if the ride would be unavailable for days, weeks, or longer.

Casey Jr. Circus Train remained closed during at least the two days we visited Disneyland Park due to the unexpected maintenance of both train engines, in addition to unfavorable weather conditions for the operation of the outdoor Disney train ride. However, we don’t have the exact date the classic ride became unavailable.

Fortunately, the attraction resumed operations a few days after our visit and is now available during regular Park hours, per the official Disneyland Resort website.

If you haven’t had the chance to ride aboard Casey Jr. Circus Train, Disney describes the attraction as follows:

Next Stop: Storybook Land

Ride the rails aboard a festive circus train pulled by brave little engine Casey Jr.—from the classic Disney animated movie Dumbo. Wend your way over happy hills and through verdant valleys to behold familiar dwellings and villages—amazingly rendered in miniature scale. Along the way, Casey Jr. faces his biggest challenge: an impossible hill. We think he can make it—do you think he can?

The brave little engine takes Guests on a magical trip, visiting iconic locations from fan-favorite Disney movies, including:

The village of Arendelle and Elsa’s ice palace from Frozen

The straw, stick and brick houses from Three Little Pigs

The manicured London park from Peter Pan

The Alpine village from Pinocchio

The English village from Alice in Wonderland

The royal city of Agrabah and Cave of Wonders from Aladdin

Prince Eric’s palace and King Triton’s underwater castle from The Little Mermaid

The Cottage of the Dwarfs from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

The French countryside village and mountaintop castle from Cinderella

The Giant’s patchwork quilt from Lullaby Land

Toad Hall from The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad Casey Jr. Circus Train was one of the original Disneyland Park attractions when the Happiest Place on Earth opened in 1955. The sleigh-style train cars being transplanted from the merry-go-round that later became King Arthur Carrousel, the centerpiece of Fantasyland behind Sleeping Beauty Castle. Like Casey Jr. Circus Train, the Disneyland Railroad continues to keep Walt Disney’s legacy — and his love for trains — alive at the Happiest Place on Earth, welcoming thousands of families daily to enjoy the magical views of Disneyland Park aboard the two classic train attractions.

