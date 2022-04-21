Disneyland Attraction Brought to a Sudden Stop Caused by Animals

While visiting the Disney Parks, Guests can encounter several iconic characters, from Mickey and Minnie Mouse to Captain Jack Sparrow. Though loved by Guests, these characters have competition, as Donald isn’t the only beloved duck in the Parks.

Every Guest has at least once encountered the famous Disney Ducks when visiting. They can be seen walking around the Park, sometimes accompanied by a Cast Member, or making a splash at one of the many lagoons and fountains on the property, stealing Guests’ hearts as they live their best life.

However, these cute Disneyland locals can sometimes be troublesome, as Kel (@themeparkmom) proved in a video she recently posted on TikTok. In it, we can see a group of baby ducklings following their mom through the tracks of Casey Jr Circus Train, which had to be completely stopped until the entire family managed to cross. And while this situation may have been slightly inconvenient to some Guests, it proved to have been worth it after seeing the ducklings exploring Storybook Land.

You can watch the video down below:

With Disneyland being such a vast open space, it is no wonder wild animals decide to visit Mickey Mouse and enjoy everything the Parks and Resorts have to offer. Between trees, flowers, shrubbery, ponds, and even waterfalls, Disneyland would seem like the perfect place to be, even for Guests with fur or feathers.

