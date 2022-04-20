Furry Thief Caught Red-handed at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

When visiting the four Parks of Walt Disney World Resort, Guests can experience world-class entertainment and fan-favorite attractions, interact with some of their favorite characters, and enjoy delicious food and drink offerings.

Plus, with Walt Disney World Resort being such a vast open space, Guests can even encounter wildlife, and we’re not talking about the animals at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Between trees, flowers, shrubbery, ponds, and even waterfalls, it is no wonder local wild animals decide to visit Mickey Mouse and try to experience the Parks and Resorts along with Guests.

Many Guests have encountered birds, geese, rabbits, cranes, alligators, ducks, and of course, squirrels. Disney World has signs posted throughout the theme parks and resorts advising Guests not to pet or interact with these animals, as they are not trained to interact with humans and are not household pets. However, some of these curious visitors have gotten accustomed to being around humans and inevitably become overconfident.

So much so that a Guest recently caught a squirrel shamelessly stealing from a stroller at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. TwirlingTeaCup (@twirlingteacup) posted the video along with a public service announcement, reminding her viewers never to leave food in their strollers.

You can watch the video down below:

While the video is funny and quite adorable, it is essential to remember that Guests should not feed or try to interact with wildlife animals at Disney Parks, or anywhere for that matter. As mentioned earlier, there is a reason warning signs are posted throughout the Parks.

Besides, feeding human food to wild animals is not ideal for their health, and artificial food can change animal habits. For the safety of both the Guests and the animals, we urge our readers to refrain from touching or feeding wildlife. And if an animal gets too close, we advise Guests to walk away and inform a nearby Cast Member, as they are better prepared to handle any situation that may arise.

If you want to visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there is a ton to see and do! You can head over to Expedition Everest in Asia (when it is not under refurbishment) to visit the terrifying Yeti. Pandora will bring your Avatar dreams to life with Flight of Passage bringing Guests into the world of the Na’vi. DINOSAUR is still filled with giant dinos at every turn, and over at Kilimanjaro Safaris, you can take a ride on an authentic safari, and if you are lucky, a giraffe might even step in your way! A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King is now running, and the show is not one you should miss.

Have you ever encountered wild animals at Walt Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comments below!

