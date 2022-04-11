Disney Guest Startled by Wild Animals at Disneyland

While visiting the Disney Parks, Guests can encounter many iconic characters, from Mickey and Minnie Mouse to Captain Jack Sparrow. Though Guests love meeting them, these characters have competition, as sometimes, unexpected Guests can be found in the Parks.

With Disneyland being such a vast open space, it is no wonder wild animals decide to visit Mickey Mouse as well. Between trees, flowers, shrubbery, ponds, and even waterfalls, Disneyland would seem like the place to be, even for Guests with fur or feathers.

David Bellamy (@disneyfornia) recently shared a video on his TikTok where a swarm of bees can be seen in the branches of a tree on Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland. David mentions he had seen crows fly and elephants fly but that he had never seen bees at Disneyland.

He also adds that Disneyland Cast Members had the situation under control, and the horticulture team had already been called to handle this party of unexpected Guests. Cast Members informed David that this is a normal thing to happen at the Park, but he commented he had never seen this in his over 15 years of visiting Disneyland.

You can watch the video down below:

I’ve seen crows fly and elephant’s fly but never a swarm of bees! #disneyfornia #disneyland #swarm #bees #mainstreet #thisisweird

Many viewers confirmed that this situation is quite common at the Parks. Cast Members who used to work at Autopia, Jungle Cruise, and Splash Mountain shared that they often got to see swarms of bees near these attractions.

One viewer jokingly mentioned the bees were just looking for their friends at The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

We have previously on deer swimming at top speed to visit the Magic Kingdom, and a dark conflict between the Disney ducks and bass living in the ponds of Walt Disney World, and with these winged Guests often visiting Disneyland, it is safe to say that Disney magic is something even animals and insects want to experience.

Have you ever seen any animals enjoying a visit to Disneyland or Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below!

