Disney Changes Limited-Time Meet and Greet

Now into its third season, The Mandalorian is one of the most popular shows on Disney’s magical streaming service. Of course, it didn’t take long for Mando and Grogu to finally appear at the Disney Parks as Meet and Greet characters. However, fans might only see them for a limited-time.

Any Star Wars fan worth their salt would jump at the chance to mix and mingle with Din Djarin and his little green foundling, but it’s remarkable it took Disney this long to initiate the pair into the fold. As much Imagineering as it took to bring Grogu to life, Star Wars fans are more than happy to see the two make their Park debut.

So Where Are They?

The titular Mandalorian and Grogu can be found wandering around Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resort. Similar to how Rey and Chewbacca wandered around Batuu prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair have been seen greeting their enormous fanbase beneath a sun-drenched spire.

While the Mandalorian Meet and Greet has been well-received over here in the states, have they been welcome in the international Disney Parks? Guests visiting Disneyland Paris were recently granted an audience with Din Djarin and Grogu, but only for a limited time. Does this mean the US Parks will soon be getting the same treatment?

This isn’t the first time something similar has happened, as Turning Red’s Mei also made her Disney Parks debut as a limited feature, located only in Shanghai Disneyland. However, it doesn’t seem like good business for Disney to pull two of their most famous characters.

Is this the Way?

Disney fans will be happy to learn that Galaxy’s Edge at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World will permanently be the Mandalorian’s new home. As long as there are bounties to be chased and adventures to be had, both Mando and Grogu will be found amongst other heroes of the Star Wars franchise. Let’s just hope the two don’t run afoul of the First Order troops.

The Mandalorian, Grogu, and even Fennec Shand have all left Disney+ and made their way to Galaxy’s Edge. Hopefully, Guests can expect even more famous faces from the galaxy far, far away as the story progresses.

