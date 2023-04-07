Disney Ride Stops After Concerning Cast Member Message

An iconic Disney ride recently had an “immediate” stop after Cast Members shared a puzzling message. “It be too late to alter course.”

For over 50 years, Walt Disney World Resort has been a staple of family fun in America. With beloved rides like “it’s a small world,” the Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Dinosaur, Journey Into Imagination With Figment, and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror across the four theme parks at the Resort — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — amazing parades and firework shows, delicious snacks, heartwarming character interactions and more, it’s easy to see why millions of families are eager to visit the Most Magical Place on Earth every year.

While Cast Members and Disney officials go above and beyond to keep the rides and attractions running smoothly daily, malfunctions and unexpected stops are sometimes inevitable.

Such was the case for Ashley (@thetravelingtwinmom), who posted her experience during a breakdown and evacuation at Pirates of the Caribbean at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. Ashley started her video by commenting that none of the animatronics was moving during the controversial auction scene of the ride, which was not a good sign.

A few moments later, all lights on the iconic Disney ride turned on, and a Cast Member said, “Attention all Pirates, this ride will be powering down immediately” over the speakers, which would be enough to scare one or two sailors with the tone the Cast Member used. However, Ashley took the news too well, as she recorded herself saying, “We are getting EVACUATED!!!! Dreams do come true!”

The video then showed Ashely’s boat backing up to the evacuation point and some Guests exiting the boat before ending the video by saying the group was headed backstage and that phones should be turned off. You can see the video below:

I have a short list of rides I dream of being evacuated off at Disney World. What ride do you dream of being evacuated off of? #distok #disneytipsandtricks #disneyparks #disneyresorts #disneyworld

It would appear that ride breakdowns at Walt Disney World — and at Disneyland, for good measure — are becoming more common nowadays, or at least Guests are becoming more open about sharing their experience. Inside the Magic has reported on Guests’ experiences while being evacuated from Big Thunder Mountain, Test Track, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Incredicoaster, and Splash Mountain.

Over at Disneyland Resort, Pirates of the Caribbean went through a lengthy refurbishment last year. Still, multiple effects and animatronics have recently been reported damaged or missing, making Guests wonder if the long wait for the return of the iconic Disney ride was worth it.

Have you ever been evacuated from a ride at Walt Disney World? Tell Inside the Magic about your experience in the comments below!