Disneyland Fails to Reopen Beloved Attraction on Scheduled Date

After months of anticipation, thousands of Guests were disappointed when Disneyland Resort failed to reopen the beloved attraction Pirates of the Caribbean after a lengthy refurbishment.

Yesterday, we reported that Cast Members were still carrying out construction work on the entrance of this popular attraction and that inside the Blue Bayou Restaurant, Guests could see the boats that take Guests on this adventure were being tested to ensure their proper operation for today’s grand reopening.

Regardless of these efforts and all the planning behind the ride’s refurbishment and its scheduled reopening, a long line of Guests was disappointed when they were not allowed to set sail on the attraction due to technical difficulties.

As of the publication of this article, the Disneyland app shows the attraction as “Temporarily Closed,” and there is no official word on when the attraction will reopen.

As a matter of fact, at the moment, the entire Adventureland area of the Park remains closed, with Indiana Jones Adventure and the world-famous Jungle Cruise closed as well.

We certainly hope the attraction reopens later today for Guests to enjoy a journey along with Captain Jack Sparrow as they sing along to “Yo Ho! (A Pirate’s Life For Me)”.

More on Pirates of the Caribbean

Opened in 1967, Pirates of the Caribbean was the last attraction whose construction was envisioned and personally overseen by Walt Disney, as he would pass away only three months before it opened. It instantly became a fan favorite and an icon for Disneyland Resort. So much so that when Walt Disney World opened in 1971, Guests demanded a version of the ride to be built in Orlando’s Magic Kingdom.

Since then, the beloved ride has gone through significant changes, from Captain Jack Sparrow joining the Pirates of the Caribbean crew in 2006 to changing the auction scene in 2018 and adding pirate auctioneer Redd. This modern update helped add representation and empowerment to the storyline, making it more adequate for modern audiences.

Days before its 55th anniversary, the original Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland Resort closed for a deep refurbishment, reopening its gates to welcome Guests on a pirate adventure. The official Disneyland site describes the iconic ride as follows:

A Pirate’s Life for You

Strike yer colors! Your adventure begins in a shadowy bayou, where you’ll board a weathered barge. Plunge down a waterfall in the dark and float through the spectral world of Pirates Grotto. Dead men tell no tales—but they guard their treasure for all eternity. Navigate cannon fire between a fort and a 12-gun galleon. Glide into port and behold brazen buccaneers drunk on pillaged plunder. Skulk past the well-armed lass who commands a colorful auction of villagers’ goods. Sing along as sea roving scalawags serenade you with their classic shanty, “Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).” Witness flames engulf the town and pass prisoners trapped in their jail cell, doggedly trying to escape. Keep a spry eye out for sly Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, as he schemes to get his hands on the spoils. If ye be seekin’ adventure, ay—you’ve come to the proper place!

And on the note of the ride’s anniversary, Disney’s website adds the following:

Over 50 Years of Pirates at Disneyland Park

Pirates of the Caribbean is considered one of the most immersive attractions ever created for a theme park. When Walt Disney originally designed the attraction in the 1950s, he imagined it as a wax museum and a walk-through adventure. However, after the success of Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress at the 1964 New York World’s Fair, Disney and his team of Imagineers decided that Audio-Animatronics—Walt’s latest animation technology—was the most imaginative way to tell a rousing pirate story. On March 18, 1967, Pirates of the Caribbean opened at Disneyland Park. Thanks to the highly detailed scenes, lavish special effects and memorable characters, the attraction earned rave reviews and has remained a beloved classic ever since.

More on Disneyland

Even though Pirates of the Caribbean is now open for Guests again, Disneyland Park is currently making significant improvements to several attractions. Tarzan’s Treehouse is still waiting for a complete reimagining. Toontown is also gearing up for a massive change that will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. However, there is still so much for Guests to enjoy! Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world,” Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic and craving a churro! Plus, at Disneyland, Guests can now enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk or green milk and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run.

The Happiest Place On Earth has many entertainment offerings for Guests to enjoy during their visit. At Disney California Adventure, Guests can enjoy the fantastic World of Color in Paradise Gardens Park. And at Disneyland Park, Guests can enjoy the Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular as they light up the night. They can also enjoy several daily presentations of the live musical The Tale of the Lion King at the Fantasyland Theatre.

Plus, there is so much to see and do at Disney California Adventure Park! Guests can enjoy Buena Vista Street as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, enjoy a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, and Head to Cars Land to enjoy the neon signage and Radiator Springs Racers. Fans of the MCU can visit Avengers Campus and join their favorite superhero on exciting missions on WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! Guests can also enjoy the Pixar Pal-A-Round on a swinging or non-swinging gondola, learn to fly at Goofy’s Sky School, rock on the Silly Symphony Swings, and catch Jack-Jack on Incredicoaster! The list of rides and attractions never ends!

Will you be at Disneyland to see this attraction reopening? Let us know in the comments below!