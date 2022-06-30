Iconic Disneyland Ride Now Running Hours Before Reopening

As one legendary attraction is headed for its reopening, some are wondering if it will hit or miss the mark.
Related: Disney Boasts Marching In Over 12 Pride Parades Worldwide In 2022
If you have visited Disneyland recently, you will surely have noticed that Pirates of the Caribbean is closed. The ride is set to reopen tomorrow, July 1, and we are super excited. However, Guests in the Park today have seen crews are still hard at work. Some shared updates on Twitter.
Wonders of Magic (@wondersofmagic) tweeted:
Lots of people wondering if pirates of the Caribbean will possibly have a soft opening today that is definitely not happening with these walls still up!
Lots of people wondering if pirates of the Caribbean will possibly have a soft opening today that is definitely not happening with these walls still up! pic.twitter.com/zEgR1BMzBw
— Wonders of Magic (@wondersofmagic) June 30, 2022
Disney content creator Fresh Baked! (@FrshBakedDisney) said:
So they’re taking this Pirates reopening right up to the bell it would seem. Are we ready for tomorrow?
So they're taking this Pirates reopening right up to the bell it would seem. Are we ready for tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/CdcE1bcVpC
— Fresh Baked! (@FrshBakedDisney) June 30, 2022
Related: Disney Teases New Characters Coming To Oogie Boogie Bash
In response to this tweet, Robert Mahler (@RobertMahler20) revealed that the ride is actually up and running right now!
Can confirm that they are testing – from inside blue bayou
Can confirm that they are testing – from inside blue bayou pic.twitter.com/rdclv7Zh0D
— Robert Mahler (@RobertMahler20) June 30, 2022
While we have certainly missed this iconic attraction during its lengthy refurbishment, there is light at the end of the tunnel (or ride). Pirates of the Caribbean is set to finally reopen at the Disneyland Resort on July 1.
We aren’t sure exactly what was worked on or changed during the refurbishment but we couldn’t be more excited to see the ride finally return.
More on Pirates of the Caribbean
A Pirate’s Life for You
Strike yer colors! Your adventure begins in a shadowy bayou, where you’ll board a weathered barge. Plunge down a waterfall in the dark and float through the spectral world of Pirates Grotto. Dead men tell no tales—but they guard their treasure for all eternity
Navigate cannon fire between a fort and a 12-gun galleon. Glide into port and behold brazen buccaneers drunk on pillaged plunder. Skulk past the well-armed lass who commands a colorful auction of villagers’ goods.
Sing along as sea roving scalawags serenade you with their classic shanty, “Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).” Witness flames engulf the town and pass prisoners trapped in their jail cell, doggedly trying to escape.
Keep a spry eye out for sly Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbeanfilm series, as he schemes to get his hands on the spoils.
If ye be seekin’ adventure, ay—you’ve come to the proper place!
Are you hoping to ride Pirates of the Caribbean tomorrow?