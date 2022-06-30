Disney Boasts Marching In Over 12 Pride Parades Worldwide In 2022

It’s hard to believe Pride Month is already coming to a close! The Walt Disney Company celebrated in a big way this year, with some of its largest-ever Pride celebrations.

Some highlights include the first-ever Transgender Pride treat at Walt Disney World, Magical Pride nights at Disneyland Paris, and renaming the Rainbow Disney merchandise collection to Disney Pride. Through June 30, 100% of the profits go to organizations benefitting LGBTQIA+ youth.

Disney Parks Blog shared some Pride Month memories on Thursday and discussed how they plan to celebrate Pride all year. For example, new Disney Pride merchandise will be released year-round!

In the post, Disney shared that Cast Members will have marched in more than a dozen Pride parades by the end of 2022! In October, Cast Members will march in Pride parades in Orlando, Florida, and Honolulu, Hawaii:

This year, cast, friends, and family participated in Pride parades in cities across the country – in fact, in 2022, Disney will have participated in more than a dozen Pride parades around the world. Most recently, many Disneyland Resort cast members joined the LA and OC Pride Parades wearing “we are the magic” T-shirts and sharing the message that we stand with our community! Plus, this Oct. our cast will march in Pride parades in Orlando and Honolulu. For our Aulani cast, it will be their very first time participating in the parade, and we could not be prouder to expand our support and participation across the Pacific.

The Walt Disney Company’s Pride celebrations come amid tension with one of its home states, Florida, and Governor Ron DeSantis, following the Parental Rights in Education Act – also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Disney remained silent at first, leading to protests from Cast Members and LGBTQIA+ Disney fans. When Disney released a statement, embers of the LGBTQIA+ community were frustrated, as it didn’t directly mention or condemn Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Pixar staff wrote The Walt Disney Company a letter asking the company to take a stronger stance against the bill.

One day later, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek called Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to tell him that Disney does not support the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which was later passed and signed into law. Disney promised to pause political donations in Florida due to the controversial bill after donating $4.8 million to Florida campaign funds in 2020.

Considered retaliation for The Walt Disney Company’s firm stance against the “Don’t Say Gay” law, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis quickly introduced and passed legislation to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District. Since 1967, the District has allowed Walt Disney World to operate private, municipal services.

If lawsuits against the bill fail, Walt Disney World will lose Reedy Creek in 2023. Despite the conflict, the Walt Disney Company is not backing down from supporting its LGBTQIA+ fans and Cast Members.

