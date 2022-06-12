Disney Gives Iconic Ride a Rainbow Makeover For Pride

As you may already know, pride month started this June, bringing in all kinds of special activities and limited-edition experiences at the Disney Parks. From merchandise to food options, Guests visiting during pride 2022 can expect to find some amazing experiences.

At Disneyland Paris, these celebrations are in full swing. We already covered one aspect of pride month 2022 with the introduction of gender-neutral bathrooms and now, another big change has come to the Park.

As stated on the official Disneyland Paris website, “Walt Disney Studios Park is THE place to celebrate diversity with family and friends! Magic fills the air, with live concerts, a colourful parade and attractions open ’til 2am. Get ready for the 2nd fabulous edition of Disneyland Paris Pride, brought to you in all the colours of the rainbow!”

As you can see in a tweet shared by matt (@mattxiv) below, the colors of the rainbow have hit one of the icons of the Walt Disney Studios Park:

they yassified the disneyland tower of terror

That’s right, the creepy Hollywood Tower Hotel that looms in the distance now can be seen with rainbow projections and lights on the front. You’ll also notice that some of the letters are lit up in a way that spells “love”. While this is a cool and very unique change, it will only last until the end of the month at the Park.

Disneyland Paris describes the attraction as follows:

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror: A Grand Re-Opening Tour the infamous Hollywood Tower Hotel, the one-time haunt of Tinseltown’s rich and famous until a mysterious incident forced it to close in 1939. At The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, venture under the iron-wrought iron gates of the abandoned abode and step inside a dusty lobby, seemingly frozen in time. Edge into a dark library with strange artifacts. As lightning illuminates the darkened room, a nearby television set springs to life and Rod Serling welcomes you on a journey into the Twilight Zone. Are you brave enough to enter The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and face its three hair-raising new horrors: The Malevolent Machine, The Shaft Creatures and The 5th Dimension? Prepare to scream your soul out as you plummet to darker depths than ever before. Mwah-ha-ha-ha-ha!

