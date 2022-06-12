Disney Pulls Popular Dish From Menu After 36 Years

One Disney World restaurant is shaking things up after over three decades.
Related: Soon-to-Be ‘Moana’ Attraction Begins Taking Shape at EPCOT
EPCOT is the epicenter of Walt Disney’s vision for tomorrow. Here Guests can check out the slow-moving Spaceship Earth as well as experience some thrills on Mission: SPACE and Test Track. Guests can enjoy the World Showcase which features some incredible rides on Frozen Ever After, Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros, and Remy’Ratatouille Adventure as well as some amazing food.
You can also stop at the Imagination Institute to catch up with Figment in Journey Into Imagination and then hit both Soarin’ Over The World and Living with the Land inside The Land Pavillion.
The Seas with Nemo & Friends is a great place to relax and learn about ocean life. And speaking of the ocean, one restaurant is undergoing some monumental changes.
Related: All About FREE Drink Refills at Walt Disney World Resort
Coral Reef is a popular and historic eatery in the Walt Disney World Resort. The restaurant opened just a few years after EPCOT did in 1986, meaning it’s been around for 36 years now.
Unfortunately, if you loved the lobster bisque here you will notice that it is no longer on the menu as a few changes have now been made:
As you can see, the classic lobster bisque is no longer available at the restaurant. If you happened to be a fan of this dish, we hope you’ll be able to find something else to enjoy.
When comparing this new menu to older ones, we also noticed that the “Smoked Wild Mushroom Cioppino”, as well as the “Oven-Roasted Citrus-marinated Half Chicken”, has been removed.
More on Coral Reef at EPCOT
Seasonal Cuisine
Dive in to ocean-fresh specialties from around the globe or feast on classic gourmet favorites.
Start off with a sumptuous appetizer like lobster bisque. Then, select from our seasonal menu, where entrées may include sautéed shrimp and grits or oven-roasted chicken breast. Small fries will love our kid-friendly fare featuring the grilled fish, grilled chicken or the Jr. Reef Steak.
Cap off your meal with one of our extraordinary desserts such as mixed berry mousse or The Chocolate Wave.
Advance reservations are highly recommended. Learn when advance reservations can be made.
Sharks, Sea Turtles and Scuba Divers!
Marvel at the multicolored magnificence of our living coral reef—all while you dine! Panoramic windows give every table an insider view into the awesome, underwater world of The Seas with Nemo & Friends.
The Seas is one of the largest man-made ocean environments on the planet, and holds enough water to fill 54 Olympic-sized swimming pools! The meticulously crafted habitat has been designed by marine scientists to enrich the lives of approximately 2,000 sea creatures—more than 60 aquatic species!—that call The Seas home.
As you dine, be sure to look for sharks, sea turtles and rays as they swim in this wondrous coral reef. You may even spot a scuba-diving Mickey enjoying the underwater fun!
Will you miss this item at Coral Reef?