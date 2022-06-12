Disney Pulls Popular Dish From Menu After 36 Years

One Disney World restaurant is shaking things up after over three decades.

EPCOT is the epicenter of Walt Disney’s vision for tomorrow. Here Guests can check out the slow-moving Spaceship Earth as well as experience some thrills on Mission: SPACE and Test Track. Guests can enjoy the World Showcase which features some incredible rides on Frozen Ever After, Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros, and Remy’Ratatouille Adventure as well as some amazing food.

You can also stop at the Imagination Institute to catch up with Figment in Journey Into Imagination and then hit both Soarin’ Over The World and Living with the Land inside The Land Pavillion.

The Seas with Nemo & Friends is a great place to relax and learn about ocean life. And speaking of the ocean, one restaurant is undergoing some monumental changes.

Coral Reef is a popular and historic eatery in the Walt Disney World Resort. The restaurant opened just a few years after EPCOT did in 1986, meaning it’s been around for 36 years now.

Unfortunately, if you loved the lobster bisque here you will notice that it is no longer on the menu as a few changes have now been made:

As you can see, the classic lobster bisque is no longer available at the restaurant. If you happened to be a fan of this dish, we hope you’ll be able to find something else to enjoy.

When comparing this new menu to older ones, we also noticed that the “Smoked Wild Mushroom Cioppino”, as well as the “Oven-Roasted Citrus-marinated Half Chicken”, has been removed.

More on Coral Reef at EPCOT

Seasonal Cuisine Dive in to ocean-fresh specialties from around the globe or feast on classic gourmet favorites. Start off with a sumptuous appetizer like lobster bisque. Then, select from our seasonal menu, where entrées may include sautéed shrimp and grits or oven-roasted chicken breast. Small fries will love our kid-friendly fare featuring the grilled fish, grilled chicken or the Jr. Reef Steak. Cap off your meal with one of our extraordinary desserts such as mixed berry mousse or The Chocolate Wave. Advance reservations are highly recommended. Learn when advance reservations can be made.