Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean Opens Soon, Ground Completely Rebuilt

As we eagerly wait for a beloved ride to return at the Disneyland Resort, more photos are coming out showing the progress.
While Walt Disney World may have more Parks, many Guests would argue that Disneyland has that special “x-factor” none of the other Disney Parks or Resorts have. Being the first one to open gives the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California a special level of history and uniqueness that can’t be found anywhere else.
Disneyland also has a stellar lineup of classic attractions like Matterhorn Bobsleds, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, and of course, the original Haunted Mansion. But Disneyland also has what may call a “superior” version of Pirates of the Caribbean, blowing the Disney Resort in Orlando, Florida out of the water (pun intended). However, as of a few weeks ago, this beloved ride has been closed for an extended refurbishment.
Fortunately, Guests will not have to wait long for the ride to return, and in new photos shared by Disney content creator Fresh Baked! (@FrshBakedDisney), it looks like the entire outside of the attraction has been upgraded:
Pavers getting installed at Pirates of the Caribbean 📸Art Yero. TY! pic.twitter.com/PiA6otHRaT
— Fresh Baked! (@FrshBakedDisney) June 25, 2022
While we have certainly missed this iconic attraction during its lengthy refurbishment, there is light at the end of the tunnel (or ride). Pirates of the Caribbean is set to finally reopen at the Disneyland Resort on July 1 which is in just a few days!
We aren’t sure exactly what was worked on or changed during the refurbishment but we couldn’t be more excited to see the ride return.
More on Pirates of the Caribbean
A Pirate’s Life for You
Strike yer colors! Your adventure begins in a shadowy bayou, where you’ll board a weathered barge. Plunge down a waterfall in the dark and float through the spectral world of Pirates Grotto. Dead men tell no tales—but they guard their treasure for all eternity
Navigate cannon fire between a fort and a 12-gun galleon. Glide into port and behold brazen buccaneers drunk on pillaged plunder. Skulk past the well-armed lass who commands a colorful auction of villagers’ goods.
Sing along as sea roving scalawags serenade you with their classic shanty, “Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).” Witness flames engulf the town and pass prisoners trapped in their jail cell, doggedly trying to escape.
Keep a spry eye out for sly Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbeanfilm series, as he schemes to get his hands on the spoils.
If ye be seekin’ adventure, ay—you’ve come to the proper place!
