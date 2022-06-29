Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean Opens Soon, Ground Completely Rebuilt

As we eagerly wait for a beloved ride to return at the Disneyland Resort, more photos are coming out showing the progress.

While Walt Disney World may have more Parks, many Guests would argue that Disneyland has that special “x-factor” none of the other Disney Parks or Resorts have. Being the first one to open gives the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California a special level of history and uniqueness that can’t be found anywhere else.

Disneyland also has a stellar lineup of classic attractions like Matterhorn Bobsleds, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, and of course, the original Haunted Mansion. But Disneyland also has what may call a “superior” version of Pirates of the Caribbean, blowing the Disney Resort in Orlando, Florida out of the water (pun intended). However, as of a few weeks ago, this beloved ride has been closed for an extended refurbishment.

Fortunately, Guests will not have to wait long for the ride to return, and in new photos shared by Disney content creator Fresh Baked! (@FrshBakedDisney), it looks like the entire outside of the attraction has been upgraded:

Pavers getting installed at Pirates of the Caribbean 📸Art Yero. TY! pic.twitter.com/PiA6otHRaT — Fresh Baked! (@FrshBakedDisney) June 25, 2022

While we have certainly missed this iconic attraction during its lengthy refurbishment, there is light at the end of the tunnel (or ride). Pirates of the Caribbean is set to finally reopen at the Disneyland Resort on July 1 which is in just a few days!

We aren’t sure exactly what was worked on or changed during the refurbishment but we couldn’t be more excited to see the ride return.

A Pirate’s Life for You