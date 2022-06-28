Disneyland Is Officially Bringing Back Beloved Park Offering THIS SUMMER

In April, the Disney Parks Blog teased the return of early entry to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure for Disneyland Resort hotel Guests.

Today, we can officially confirm that Disneyland Resort hotel Guests will gain access to the Parks 30 minutes early starting on August 8, according to The Orange County Register.

The Early Access is part of new Resort packages offered at the three Disneyland Resort hotels: Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are regularly open at 8:00 a.m., which gives hotel Guests access to the Parks, including rides, restaurants, and shopping at 7:30 a.m.

As part of the new Disneyland Resort hotel packages, Resort hotel Guests will receive Preferred Dine Access, holding a limited number of reservations at Disneyland table service restaurants. Those reservations are still “coming soon,” according to The Orange County Register.

Additionally, Early Access grants Disneyland Resort hotel Guests the ability to purchase Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lanes 30 minutes earlier than other Guests, as well as select Lightning Lane return times.

Earlier this year, Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort stopped selling Genie+ in advance, likely due to overbooking that forced Disney Genie to warn Guests against purchasing the non-refundable service.

Genie+ costs $20 per Guest per day and replaced the free FastPass+ service. Individual Lightning Lanes range from $7 to $15 per attraction per Guest.

Lastly, Disneyland Resort hotel Guests will have access to a merchandise delivery service starting August 8. Anything purchased at Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, or Disney California Adventure can be delivered directly to Guests’ hotel rooms.

Discounts between 10-25% are available on select nights at Disneyland Resort hotels from August 7 to September 20.

Early Access will not be available for Guests staying at Disneyland Good Neighbor hotels.

Will you take advantage of Early Access at Disneyland Resort hotels to enter Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure? Let us know in the comments.