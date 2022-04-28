Disney Teases Early Park Entry For Select Guests

Guests visiting the Southern California Resort can look forward to spending a little more time in the Parks soon.

Disney recently made some huge announcements in a blog post from their official website which had some exciting news about the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. Firstly, Disney announced that Paradise Pier hotel will be receiving a Pixar retheme.

Another exciting announcement came in the form of some news regarding benefits for hotel Guests at the Resort. In the blog post, Disney discusses several options for Guests staying at the hotels in the Disneyland Resort, the full statement reads:

Not only do we have new and reimagined experiences coming for hotel guests, but more benefits as well! Beginning later this summer, guests staying at one of the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort will be able to enjoy several new and returning uniquely Disney benefits to staying with us on property. As you may know, our guests already enjoy access to Disney California Adventure park directly through Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa entrance, and convenient Monorail access for Disneyland Hotel guests. Today, we’re excited to share that a walkway is currently under construction which will soon give Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel guests a convenient entrance to Disney California Adventure park! Guests can also look forward to “Hey Disney!” – a new kind of voice assistant which works alongside Alexa on Amazon Echo devices in Disneyland Resort hotel rooms that can make your stay more convenient, engaging, and enjoyable – later this year. Later this summer, guests of the Disneyland Resort hotels can look forward to the ability to send select theme park purchases back to their resort hotel. Last but certainly not least, we’re getting ready to offer early entry access, where guests staying at one of our Disneyland Resort hotels can be among the first to enter and begin enjoying select theme park attractions and experiences beginning later this summer.

While Disney did not state a specific time or date that this will come into effect, the post does mention “this summer” so we can expect these benefits and special features to be implemented in the coming months.

